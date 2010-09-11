Gamboa unifies titles, Morales beats Limond

Unbeaten Cuban Yuriorkas Gamboa claimed the IBF Featherweight Title to add to his WBA version of the title with a unanimous points victory over Mexican Orlando Salido in Las Vegas.

Gamboa kept on top of his opponent throughout with his slick movement, knocking Salido down twice in the twelfth round, despite have to take a count himself in the eighth round.

The Cuban was docked two points at once in that final round though for hitting Salido whilst he was down, which was an amazing act of stupidity considering he was so far in front at that point.

Gamboa (19-0) took the IBF Title, which Salido was stripped of before the contest for exceeding the maximum weight gain limit with a 116-109, 115-109, 114-109 decision.

Also on the card in Vegas, someone’s 0 had to go when Anthony Peterson lost out to Brandio Rios after a series of low blows by the frustrated Peterson in the sixth and seventh round.

Instead of sticking to his boxing, Peterson who was 30-0 with 20 knockouts got involved in a brawl with the bigger Rios and eventually lost his way due to the dirty tactics.

Rios improves to 25-0-1 with 18 KO’s and the possibility of rematch looms large between the pair.

In Mexico City, Erik “El Terrible” Morales continued his winning exploits at welterweight by knocking out Scotland’s Willie Limond in the sixth round.

After starting slowly, the three-weight world champion gradually wore the Scotsman down and three devastating body shots in the sixth ended the contest.

Morales continues on to an expected World Title challenge and improves to 50-6-0 with 35 KO’s.