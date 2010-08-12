Morales focused on Limond clash

Erik Morales will take on Scotsman Willie Limond on September 11th at the Monumental Plaza de Toros in Mexico City.

Morales 33, still remains the last man to beat the great Manny Pacquiao, is hoping for a shot a WBC Welterweight Champion Andre Berto in the near future and see’s the Glasgow man as a stepping stone to greater things.

Despite losing five out his last seven bouts, the three-weight World Champion is confident of sweeping aside the WBU Lightweight Champion on his quest for another World Title.

Limond, who recently lost a Commonwealth Title bout against the now WBA Light-Welterweight Champion Amir Khan in eight rounds is fighting above 145lbs for only the second time in his career and sites Morales as one of his all time heroes.

Morales on the other hand has looked big and sluggish in his latest win over Jose Alfaro but will be working on his speed for thr fight with Limond according to his father Jose, who once again will be training his son.