Pascal retains title on points against Dawson

WBC Light Heavyweight Champion Jean Pascal retained his title last night after a technical decision at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

Both fighter’s gave their all in a thrilling contest but Pascal eventually came out on top after a clash of heads caused a cut over Dawson’s right eye and led the contest to be halted in the eleventh round.

Dawson was previously unbeaten but immediately called for a rematch after the judges scored the contest 108-101, 106-103, 106-103 in favour of the Champion.

“We both fought a great fight,” Dawson said. “He was holding and head butting me all night. I didn’t complain, not one time.”

Jean Pascal had shaken Dawson in the seventh but Chad came back to corner Pascal in the eleventh with a flurry of punches and felt like he had the better of the fight until the cut.

“I was on the way to stopping him and he knew that,” Dawson said. “Before they stopped the fight, I had him hurt. We had two more rounds to fight.”

But Pascal thought he had the fight in the bag even before the cut occurred and the judges scorecards reflected that fact.

“I know for sure I’m not a dirty fighter and it wasn’t an intentional head-butt. Why would I need to do that? I was leading the fight.” Said Pascal

“I knew with my speed in the ring I could beat Chad Dawson,” added the Haitian-born Pascal, 27, whose only loss came against Britain’s Carl Froch.

With both fighters’ feeling they could have won the fight, a possible rematch cannot be rule out in the near future.

“I’ve got a rematch clause so we’re going to do it again,” Dawson said. “We’ve got to do it again.”