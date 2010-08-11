Katsidis await’s Marquez decision

WBO Interim Lightweight Champion Michael Katsidis is hoping to land the fight of his dreams later in the year – a WBO Title shot against current champion Juan Manuel Marquez.

Katsidis recently became the interim champion to the title when he stopped Britain’s Kevin Mitchell in three brutal rounds at Upton Park Stadium in London last May.

Marquez defended his belt successfully against Juan Diaz, although the Mexican is looking at fighting Manny Pacquiao next and may have to fight Katsidis or give up his belt.

Another spanner in the works could be Amir Khan who has a date already pencilled in for December 11th an is hoping to entice Marquez to move up a division for a world title showdown.

Exactly where that leaves Katsidis is anyone’s guess but it does look likely that Marquez will be forced to give up the title as he looks for the fight with Pacquiao.

As for Khan, it could be a unification bout with Timothy Bradley or Devon Alexander.