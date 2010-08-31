Katsidis gets his Marquez Shot

Interim WBO Lightweight Champion Michael Katsidis will get his shot at Juan Manuel Marquez after all as the Mexican WBA and WBO Champ decided against moving up to light-welterweight to challenge Amir Khan.

Marquez 37, had been hoping to take on Britain’s WBA Light-Welterweight Champion Khan sometime in December as he planned his way to a fourth world title at a fourth different weight, but has now announced he will stay at lightweight till at least 2011.

Khan 23, is now due to take on Marcos Maidana on Decmeber 11th after the Argentinian outclassed DeMarcus Corley last Saturday night to win the Interim version of the WBA Light-Welterweight Champion’s belt.

It’s a welcome announcement for Katsidis 30, who had been hoping to win the WBO Title rather than be handed the belt if Marquez moved up and after his three round demolition of Kevin Mitchell in May, the Aussie will be in confident mood.

Marquez comes into the bout a double world champion after unifying the WBA and WBO Titles against Juan Diaz in July at the Mandalay Bay and will be hoping for another dominant performance to sweep aside the Australian WBO Asia Pacific Lightweight Champion.

It has also been announced by Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer that both the WBA and WBO Lightweight Titles will be on the line with the location of the fight likely to be on Marquez home soil in Mexico and the fight will be shown on HBO.