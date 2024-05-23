Ryan Garcia has ‘positive vibes’ as B-sample result harms career

Ryan Garcia reacted to the news of his B-sample result mimicking his A-sample by stating he only has ‘positive vibes’ on social media.

In a sickening response to his career being in no man’s land, Garcia chose to joke about what could be the beginning of the end for his boxing reputation.

“Let’s go. We are positive. Positive vibes, bruh. Yes, I’m so happy! I f***ing love steroids!”

He added: “I don’t care. I’ll never make money again with boxing. It’s your loss, not mine for setting me up. The joke is on you all.”

In conclusion, Garcia added one more for good measure. “I will swallow all steriods!”

Garcia’s reply came just minutes after former World Boxing News writer Dan Rafael confirmed what many knew would be the case.

Ryan Garcia’s B sample is positive

“Ryan Garcia’s B sample results were returned Thursday am, one day after being opened. I have the lab reports, and the B samples, as expected, matched the A samples,” said Rafael. “Both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before and after the [Devin] Haney fight.”

BREAKING: Ryan Garcia’s B sample results were returned Thursday a.m., 1 day after being opened. I have the lab reports & the B samples, as expected, matched A samples — both are positive for the banned PED Ostarine related to VADA tests the day before & after Haney fight. #boxing — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) May 23, 2024

It’s no real surprise that the B-sample corroborates the initial report from Rafael. Garcia’s win over Haney could become a no-contest, depending on how the New York State Athletic Commission wants the situation to play out. There is a precedent to the case of Lucian Bute, who saw his clash with Badou Jack scratched from his record for the same substance.

A response from Garcia’s promoters at Golden Boy is expected to be forthcoming after Garcia stated he doesn’t care if he’s banned for life. “Kingry” added that he intends to start his own boxing league and will compete despite any suspension.

Oscar De La Hoya won’t allow that to happen and has to begin rebuilding Garcia’s profile almost immediately. Garcia’s activities on social media, which have been ongoing for months, are not helping his situation.

