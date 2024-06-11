Adrien Broner not done with boxing after replacing lost tooth

Former world champion Adrien Broner vowed to continue fighting despite having his tooth knocked out during his loss to Blair Cobbs.

Broner replaced his front gnasher in a dental trip this week, days after Cobbs put him on the canvas in the second round of their Saturday clash. Cobbs went on to win unanimously, handing Broner the fifth defeat of his career.

The multi-weight titleholder has vowed to return to action soon after getting patched up and restoring his smile.

“God sent me a message, and I see he isn’t done with me,” said Broner. “I’ve been doing things the wrong way and tarnishing all the blessings and chances he has been giving me.

“I’ve made up my mind, and I’m taking full advantage of the opportunity he is giving me today. I see everything more clearly, and I have a better understanding of myself.

“The Problem” will be back soon,” he added.

With only three fights under his belt in five years, Broner continues to fight sporadically. Promoter Don King has found it challenging to get the Cincinnati native into the ring in their fifteen months together. Broner had promised to fight four times in twelve months. However, the Cobbs fight was only the second of the new agreement with Hall of Famer King, following a lengthy spell out of action.

It’s hoped Broner can get back out again before the end of 2024 with a rematch against Cobbs, which is a distinct possibility due to King handling both boxers.

The prospect of Broner getting his hands on another world title seems remote, though, judging by the welterweight‘s efforts against “The Flair” in Florida last weekend.

