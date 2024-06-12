Released Ryan Garcia ‘kept his mind’ after ‘three days in hell’

Ryan Garcia is back on social media after being released from a hospitalized stay following his arrest for allegedly damaging a hotel.

The 25-year-old super lightweight was taken into custody by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an incident at the Waldorf Astoria last week. Law enforcement investigated claims that Garcia caused $15,000 worth of damage to his room and the hallway.

After spending time with cops, Garcia reportedly needed medical help and was taken to a facility where he could get the attention he needed. Garcia ended up remaining there for the days before release. Now free, Garcia described his time there to his millions of followers.

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers and all the ones who are giving me good energy. It kept me strong in there, but there are going to be many more battles ahead. We learned a lot of lessons from this and I took a lot from this. Praise the Lord,” said Garcia.

He added: “Three days in hell is no joke. I got hit with medicine, and I kept my mind intact. I also want to say moving forward I’m going to be a better example and take care of myself much better. I’ll always be me and go after evil, but I will become a better example, praise the Lord Jesus.”

A short time later, Garcia concluded, “I hate when you tell the truth, but the truth is so bad they make it like it’s a lie,” as his social media activity ramped up again.

The Golden Boy star has begun considering what might be next for his boxing career. However, he faces a battle to avoid suspension following two failed drug tests on either side of a victory over Devin Haney.

The New York State Athletic Commission still hasn’t revealed a final decision after Garcia claimed contamination was the cause of ostarine being present in the April 19 and April samples taken.

Haney wants the NYSAC to throw out Garcia’s win and restore his undefeated record despite being dropped three times in a decision defeat. A final NYSAC verdict should come this month.

