Adrien Broner ready to become a world champion again

Adrien Broner believes he can go on to claim another world title after a victory over Blair Cobbs in Florida next week.

‘The Problem’ returns to action for only his second fight in four years despite declaring his intention to be active when signing with Don King in 2022. Broner promised three or four fights per year but has only managed a solitary victory over Bill Hutchinson in June 2023.

Next up is Cobbs, known as ‘The Flair,’ with Broner intent on taking care of business before challenging for a world title. The four-weight king campaigns at welterweight after abandoning plans to fight at 140 pounds, with the title picture wide open as Terence Crawford stands on the verge of moving up to 154 and beyond permanently.

Discussing his future, Broner said: “The way this boxing stuff goes, you never know what’s going to happen. They’re just giving out world titles. They’re going to give one of these YouTubers a title.

“I tip my hat to Errol Spence and Terrance Crawford; they’re doing their thing. Like I said before, my main focus is to become a world champion. All my life, I just wanted to be a world champion, and every time I won one, I cried tears. I’m pretty sure I’ll do the same thing when I win one again.”

On his relationship with promoter King, who added an ‘if he shows up’ disclaimer to the fight poster on Broner, the Cincinnati native added: “With me being on this side of my career and the way boxing is going right now, I thought, ‘Why not sign with Don King?’ Who wouldn’t want someone like Don King to promote them?

“It’s just greatness, and to have him a part of my story is just amazing. To be a world champion and to be under Don King will be amazing.”

Cobbs is going the right way about getting under Broner’s skin, having taken a puppet effigy to the press conference and the gym and declaring himself a champion without winning a belt.

Broner plans to inflict a second loss on Cobbs before pushing towards contesting a world title later in the year.

