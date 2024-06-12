Jake Paul poll backfires as 72% back Mike Tyson knockout

Mike Tyson is favored to take out Jake Paul despite the huge age gap and the fact that he’s nearly sixty years old.

Tyson claimed an early victory over Paul in a poll that saw almost 200,000 fans back the heavyweight legend to KO the YouTuber.

“The Baddest Man on the Planet” won a vote shared by event organizers Most Valuable Promotions, which 270,000 plus fans participated in on Paul’s own Instagram account. The totals revealed that even Paul’s followers believed Tyson would knock out the former Disney child star. Only six percent thought Paul would see the final bell and have his hands raised, with a mere ten percent predicting he’ll stop Tyson due to the 31-year age gap.

Despite the lack of support from his fans, Paul says he can not only take Tyson’s power, but he can better it.

Jake Paul says he can take Mike Tyson’s power

“I know I will be able to [take Mike’s power]. I am a natural-born heavyweight. This is what I was born to do. I was born to move up into this weight class, and I am going to show Mike who has more power. He has underestimated me, and I think everybody else is underestimating me, and I believe that I hit harder.”

On facing a former world champion with the notorious punching power of Mike Tyson, Paul added: “I know it is going to be tough, and I know I am going to have to fight through adversity. I know I might even go to the canvas. Don’t get me wrong, I am scared, but it’s not about the fear stopping me. It’s about going into it, even though I am scared, and that is what true bravery is.”

Concluding on what makes him the favorite in his eyes, Paul stated: “Older fighters have more heart and balls, but I think newer fighters have more skill and technique and are sharper.”

Tyson monitored by Texas Regulation

Tyson will be four months into his 59th year by the time the pair share the ring on a delayed date of November 15. At the same time, WBN has reported that Tyson faces rigorous tests to ensure his safety following a stomach ulcer problem.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation informed World Boxing News that Tyson’s health is the number one priority, and the TDLR could revoke his license at any time should they have strong concerns.

Paul vs Tyson remains on for the time being, with the TDLR to conduct tests on both fighters to allay any fears.

