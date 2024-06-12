Evander Holyfield reveals competitive nature when sparring son

Boxing great Evander Holyfield says sparring his son got competitive despite a vast weight differential and age gap between the pair.

Holyfield, 61, shared the ring with son Evan, 26, during a promising boxing career currently on hold due to a heart condition. But when Evan was up and coming, father and son would enter the squared circle and trade blows, sometimes with lessons learned.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, Holyfield revealed the nature of those spars as he discussed former opponent Mike Tyson’s clash with Jake Paul.

“You don’t get into these things if you don’t believe you can win. Every time I got in a ring, I thought I was going to win. That’s part of being a true fighter. You are going to give it your all when you get in there,” Holyfield told Fight Hub before traveling to Saudi Arabia for Usyk vs Fury.

“If I spar with my son [Evan], I am going to beat him. I am not saying I am going to knock the daylights out of him, but you can feel the shot when it hits your glove and know how hard he is swinging.

“His hands are a lot faster than mine. I said I am not getting in there with you if you catch me, I am going to come back on you. That’s the whole art of the game. Nobody wants to lose.

“You’re quicker than me, so I am not going to keep getting hit in the nose. I am going to have to pop off a hook and make you cover up to stay there for me to hit you. My son has very quick hands. He is six foot three inches and he weighs 154 pounds.”

Evan, nicknamed ‘Young Holy,’ underwent open heart surgery in 2023 and is still recovering from the ordeal. Holyfield was diagnosed with a rare condition that could have resulted in his sudden death if not treated. Many athletes are not as lucky as Holyfield and have died prematurely due to the ailment. Luckily, Holyfield survived and hopes to fight again one day.

The 26-year-old last fought in June 2023, recording a second victory after his first loss. Evan had suffered a shocking second-round knockout at the hands of Jurmain McDonald at the Forum in Inglewood the previous year,

His record now stands at 11-1.

