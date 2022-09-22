TCL: NFL inspired boxing league announces more tryouts

A new and exciting boxing concept is sweeping America and Mexico titled, “Team Combat League” a boxing federation with a franchise team format.
Eight franchise cities have been selected to form teams that will compete against each other across six weight categories, five male and one female.
Team Combat League is the only major team sports league to feature active members of both genders on the same team. Each fighter and coach will be rewarded with a lucrative compensation package.
ROAD TO THE RING is the try-out portion of the federation, the inception of the league. All fighters looking to tryout must register at www.teamcombatleague.com.
THE RULES:
Team Combat League competitions employ a unique and exclusive point scoring system. Each match contains 24 three-minute rounds of nonstop action with a 15-minute halftime after round 12. Each round is scored individually with additional points added for knockouts and knockdowns. One point to each team for a draw, two points for a decision, additional points for knockdowns and maximum six points for fight stoppage.
THE FRANCISES:
New York Attitude, Washington DC Destroyers, Philadelphia Smokers, Dallas Enforcers, Houston Hitmen, Las Vegas Hustle, Los Angeles Terminators, Cali Baja Brawlers.
TRYOUTS FOR DC DESTROYERS
September 22nd
Too Sharp Boxing
8207 Cryden way district height Maryland, 20746
September 23rd
Agoge Project
3203 Belair Road Baltimore MD.
TRYOUTS FOR PHILADELPHIA SMOKERS
September 25th and 26th
Pivott Boxing Academy
2807 N 6th Street Phila PA 19133
TRYOUTS FOR DALLAS ENFORCERS
September 29th and 30th
Lewisville Boxing Team Fitness Center
788 S Mill St STE 300, Lewisville, TX 75057
TRYOUTS FOR HOUSTON HITMEN
October 2nd and 3rd
Prince Boxing Complex
3000 Jensen Drive, Houston Texas 77026
TRYOUTS FOR LAS VEGAS HUSTLE
October 6th and 7th
Boxing
6320 S. Pecos Las Vegas, NV 89120
TRYOUTS FOR LOS ANGELES TERMINATORS
October 9th and 10th
BME Boxing
6817 B Balboa Blvd, Lake Balboa, CA 91406
TRYOUTS FOR CALI BAJA BRAWLERS
October 14th and 15th
Zone Norte Gym
Calle Coahuila #1505 on the corner of 5 de mayo. Colonia Centro Tijuana.