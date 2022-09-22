TCL: NFL inspired boxing league announces more tryouts

A new and exciting boxing concept is sweeping America and Mexico titled, “Team Combat League” a boxing federation with a franchise team format.

Eight franchise cities have been selected to form teams that will compete against each other across six weight categories, five male and one female.

Team Combat League is the only major team sports league to feature active members of both genders on the same team. Each fighter and coach will be rewarded with a lucrative compensation package.

ROAD TO THE RING is the try-out portion of the federation, the inception of the league. All fighters looking to tryout must register at www.teamcombatleague.com.

THE RULES:

Team Combat League competitions employ a unique and exclusive point scoring system. Each match contains 24 three-minute rounds of nonstop action with a 15-minute halftime after round 12. Each round is scored individually with additional points added for knockouts and knockdowns. One point to each team for a draw, two points for a decision, additional points for knockdowns and maximum six points for fight stoppage.

THE FRANCISES:

New York Attitude, Washington DC Destroyers, Philadelphia Smokers, Dallas Enforcers, Houston Hitmen, Las Vegas Hustle, Los Angeles Terminators, Cali Baja Brawlers.

TRYOUTS FOR DC DESTROYERS

September 22nd

Too Sharp Boxing

8207 Cryden way district height Maryland, 20746

September 23rd

Agoge Project

3203 Belair Road Baltimore MD.

TRYOUTS FOR PHILADELPHIA SMOKERS

September 25th and 26th

Pivott Boxing Academy

2807 N 6th Street Phila PA 19133

TRYOUTS FOR DALLAS ENFORCERS

September 29th and 30th

Lewisville Boxing Team Fitness Center

788 S Mill St STE 300, Lewisville, TX 75057

TRYOUTS FOR HOUSTON HITMEN

October 2nd and 3rd

Prince Boxing Complex

3000 Jensen Drive, Houston Texas 77026

TRYOUTS FOR LAS VEGAS HUSTLE

October 6th and 7th

Boxing

6320 S. Pecos Las Vegas, NV 89120

TRYOUTS FOR LOS ANGELES TERMINATORS

October 9th and 10th

BME Boxing

6817 B Balboa Blvd, Lake Balboa, CA 91406

TRYOUTS FOR CALI BAJA BRAWLERS

October 14th and 15th

Zone Norte Gym

Calle Coahuila #1505 on the corner of 5 de mayo. Colonia Centro Tijuana.