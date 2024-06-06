Deontay Wilder replaced on LA card after spinaroonie knockout

Deontay Wilder will no longer feature on Riyadh Season’s debut United States card following a knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang.

‘The Bronze Bomber” went down in a move coined, ‘The Spinaroonie KO’ as Zhang spun Wilder around with one shot and finished him with another. Wilder’s loss cost him a place on a massive card topped by Terence Crawford, who challenges for a fourth-weight world title.

The Tuscaloosa native is taking time away from the sport after suffering two straight defeats and four in his last five bouts. Wilder won’t rush a decision on his future.

A former world heavyweight champion and a certainty to be on the future Hall of Fame shortlist, Wilder enjoyed a five-year run as top division ruler and was involved in a 2021 Fight of the Year event alongside Tyson Fury.

Martin Bakole replaces Wilder. The Scotland-based Briton faces another American slugger, Jared ‘The Real Big Baby’ Anderson. Bakole is 20-1 and in good form but is primarily seen as an also-ran waiting to be stopped by a genuine world-rated contender. Anderson could well be that heavyweight and position himself for a top-five collision in the first part of 2025.

Anderson vs Bakole joins a standout six-fight card that was due to be seven until Australian Tim Tszyu was forced to withdraw due to unhealed cuts. Golden Boy’s welterweight star Vergil Ortiz could rejoin the August 3 bill if Turki Alalshikh can find a suitable replacement.

Riyadh Season’s August 3 US debut – Full card:

Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov

Isaac Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela

Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell Miller

Jared Anderson vs Martin Bakole

David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran

