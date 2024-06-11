David Avanesyan steps in to face Jaron Ennis in Philly

Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis will defend his IBF World Welterweight title against David Avanesyan at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday July 13, live worldwide on DAZN.

Ennis (31-0 28 KOs) defends his crown for the first time in a long-awaited Philly homecoming, fighting at home for the first time since November 2018.The 26-year-old, born and raised in Germantown, returns to action just over a year since his stylish 10th round KO win over Roiman Villa in Atlantic City. During that fight, Ennis successfully defended his interim title before being elevated to full champion.

Avanesyan (30-4-1 18 KOs) is aiming to become a World ruler for the second time, having been elevated to WBA king after winning the interim title in May 2016 in Arizona against ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley, losing the strap by the finest of margins in his defense against Lamont Peterson in February 2017 in Cincinnati.

The 35-year-old has already had a crack at two-time by taking on Terence Crawford for the WBO crown in Omaha in December 2022, an opportunity that followed a long reign as European champion that included a pair of KO wins over Kerman Lejarraga and spiteful KOs over British duo Josh Kelly and Liam Taylor. The UK-based Armenian replaces Cody Crowley in the bout, after the Canadian was ruled out for medical reasons, and Ennis believes his new foe will serve up an even better night for the Philly fans.

“Now that Crowley is officially not my opponent, I actually like Avanesyan as a better opponent,” said Ennis. “He will put up a better fight which will be what I want. July 13, don’t miss this beautiful, outstanding performance!”

“I would like to thank Matchroom, Eddie Hearn, Frank Smith and Tom Dallas, the legal teams and my long-term manager Neil Marsh for this fantastic opportunity,” said Avanesyan. “Jaron Ennis is a World class boxer who I respect highly and is a potential huge star, and on July 13, we will find out if he is the real deal.

“When I received the call to go into a tremendous battle with such a highly rated fighters, I did not need to be asked twice, especially when it is for a World title. This is what I love, I am fit and strong and I am ready – let’s have it!

“I promise all fans I will give everything to win this World title, this is my last World title chance and I have to take it. I do respect Ennis and his career as he has been perfect, but he has what I want and need.”

Ennis’ clash with Avanesyan tops a huge night of action in Philadelphia.

Jalil Hackett (8-0 7 KOs) faces Peter Dobson (16-1 9 KOs) in his Matchroom debut over ten rounds for the WBA Continental North America Welterweight title, Skye Nicolson (10-0 1 KO) defends her WBC World Featherweight crown for the first time against Dyana Vargas (18-1 12 KOs), Khalil Coe (8-0-1 6 KOs) fights for his first title as he meets Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1 17 KOs) over ten rounds for the USWBC Light-Heavyweight strap and there is an all-Puerto Rican affair for the WBA Continental Latin America Super-Featherweight title between Henry Lebron (19-0 10 KOs) and Christopher Diaz (28-4 18 KOs).

Philadelphia duo Christian Carto (22-1 15 KOs) and Boots Promotions’ Ismail Muhammad (4-0 3 KOs) fight over eight rounds at Super-Bantamweight and six rounds at Welterweight respectively, while there’s a pro debut for another Philly native, as Dennis Thompson steps through the ropes in the paid ranks for the first time over four rounds at Bantamweight, with all three fighters to be matched soon.