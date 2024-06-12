Andy Ruiz Jr has one final chance to resurrect a failing career

Andy Ruiz Jr. returns to the ring on August 3 with one final opportunity to resurrect a failing and fallen career.

The former heavyweight champion, who shocked the world in 2019 when wiping out Anthony Joshua, has seen his tenure in boxing capitulate despite only one loss since then. But after Joshua correctly forced Ruiz to fight when massively out of shape due to a six-month contract stipulation, “The Destroyer” surrendered his titles in favor of his party lifestyle.

Ruiz admitted to enjoying the money, fame, and belts associated with being the top dog in the sport. However, it was short-lived due to his wild ways and nature to enjoy the extravagant. The Mexican-American effectively didn’t fight for two years if you removed the Joshua rematch in which Ruiz just went through the motions. Upon his return, a win over Chris Arreola retained some interest after a clash with Deontay Wilder fell apart.

Despite the victory, Ruiz was again out of action for sixteen months, indicating that the 34-year-old was only fighting to retain his ultra-expensive out-of-the-ring activities. In September 2022, Ruiz surfaced again to prove he can still mix it at the top. He beat Luis Ortiz on points before sinking back into his most extended absence.

Marital problems and accusations of abuse and drug use dogged Ruiz throughout 2023. A messy break-up after being thrown out of his own home followed for Ruiz. He finally got his life back in order enough in 2024 to launch one final assault on the heavyweight title.

Jarrell Miller stands in the way of Ruiz and a run of activity that could result in a world title shot by the end of next year, especially if Joshua can grab a slice of the championship pie. It’s no secret that both men hold interest in a rubber match due to winning one fight each.

Miller won’t present a massive challenge for Ruiz and should get brushed aside without too much fuss, but the ex-unified king must remain in the game. Hopefully, being involved with Turki Alalshikh’s Riyadh Season movement will provide Ruiz with the right platform to do just that. After facing the “Big Baby,” Ruiz has to book a date in December or January before another fight in the summer of 2025.

If that schedule fails to materialize and Ruiz goes back to being introverted, he could find himself being 36 before he contemplates fighting again. By then, he would face being frozen out of the title picture.

Now is the time for Andy Ruiz Jr. to add another big name to the top of the division. A win over Miller should be the beginning of another chapter rather than the conclusion of his career.

