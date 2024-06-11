Frank Martin reveals Floyd Mayweather broke up ‘Tank’ sparring

Frank Martin discussed his forthcoming world title fight with Gervonta Davis after taking advice from boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking on “The Pivot Podcast,” Martin covered his clash with “Tank” alongside co-hosts Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor. In preparation for his first championship opportunity, Martin took advice from Mayweather regarding his early morning routine.

“Go run at two in the morning because nine out of ten times you know your opponent is asleep at that time,” said Martin on what Mayweather told him. “It can be little things that take you to the next level.

“If a person like Floyd tells you that, you’re going to take a lot of heave to it, and it’s going to give you a different type of motivation.

“I make sure I don’t cut any corners so when I get into the ring, there is nothing on my mind that I feel I didn’t do correctly. And I feel like boxing gave me maturity. I hold myself accountable.”

Asked what the June 15 headliner means to him, Martin replied: “It’s everything to me. Going out here and capitalizing on this opportunity feels like everything I worked for. It’s not like I’m going to beat a champion. I’m going to beat a champion who is one of the faces of boxing that the whole world knows. This is so big that I’m able to take all of that.

“If I’m fighting somebody like a Tank who talks crazy, they’re going to bring out a different side of me. Then people are going to be able to see that I’m different.”

Saturday is not the first time Martin has shared the ring with Davis. Four years ago, the pair enjoyed a competitive sparring session that Mayweather had to break up at his gym.

Informing the panel of his version, Martin added: “After the punch that I hurt him with, it was just tough, intense sparring after that. In the fourth round, they ended up having to break us up and get us out of the ring.

“Floyd, the ref, they all hop in the ring, so by the time I was going to slam him on the ground, they broke us up.”

“This is motivation for the underdogs.” @TheGhost_2016 A real life David vs Goliath clash this Saturday night as two undefeated boxers step into the ring with the WBA lightweight title on the line. And we are sitting with the 18-0 Frank Martin who’s looking to pull off the… pic.twitter.com/ucuaQGPKFO — Pivot Podcast (@thepivot) June 11, 2024

Despite being a long shot in the fight, Martin is confident he can upset Davis and hand the former Mayweather fighter his first loss.

“This [fight] is motivation for the underdogs. I can match that speed. I can match that athleticism. He’s about to pay for every little mistake he makes. He makes a lot of mistakes, so there’s going to be a lot he won’t be able to get away with.

“I’m going to capitalize off the game plan Derrick and I got; we got a good one.”

The Frank Martin episode premieres today at 12 p.m. ET on the Pivot Podcast YouTube Channel, with audio also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.