Atif Oberlton moves to 11-0, results from Caribe Royale Hotel

Boxlab Promotions delivered another great “Night of Champions” boxing series at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. DAZN aired all the action on the global stage.

In the main event of the evening, scheduled for 8-rounds in the light heavyweight division, Atif Oberlton (11-0, 9 KOs), a southpaw from Philadelphia, defeated Harry Keenan Cruz (8-5, 4 KOs) by sixth round knockout.

Oberlton controlled the action as he pressed forward once the opening bell rang. Cruz seemed to be just trying to survive as he was running the entire fight, as Oberlton did his best to engage. Oberlton landed a left uppercut after a flurry of punches and the referee stopped the fight. The official stoppage was at the 2:23 mark of round six.

“I wanted to come out tonight and put on a great performance,” said Oberlton. “I got the knockout and now I’m ready to take my career to the next level. I put in a lot of hard work to get into this position. I’ll be back in the gym next week and hopefully I’ll be back in the ring before the end of the summer.”

In the co-main event, Herich Ruiz (5-0, 3 KOs) defeated Brandon Carmack (7-5-3, 4 KOs) by knockout in a heavyweight bout scheduled for 8-rounds. Ruiz dominated the bout from the opening round scoring two knockdowns, the first came in round one when Carmack took a knee after a flurry of punches. In round two, Carmack took another knee after getting hit with an overhand left. Ruiz carried Carmack for a few more rounds before ending the bout with another overhand left. The referee stopped the bout at the 1:14 mark of round six.

“Carmack showed a lot of heart lasting six rounds with me, but I showed my skills and power to the world,” said Ruiz. “I had to slow down my pace just a bit because he was he was taking a lot of punishment. I wanted to break him down some more and I got him out of there. I’m ready to take on all the big names in the heavyweight division.”

“We are delighted to have hosted another thrilling boxing event at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando,” said Amaury Piedra, managing director of Caribe Royale. “The fighters delivered an incredible show for the fans tonight. Carlos De Leon Castro’s debut was particularly impressive, and we believe he has the potential to become the next big star from Puerto Rico. We have many exciting events on the horizon and can’t wait to bring more fantastic shows to the fans in Orlando.”

This event was brought to you by Boxlab Promotions in association with Warriors Boxing, Undisputed Promotions and Kings Promotions.

UNDERCARD BOUTS:

Chavez Barrientes (9-0, 6 KOs) defeated Daniel Olea (13-10-3, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision in a featherweight bout scheduled for 6-rounds. Scorecards read 60-54, 59-54 twice for Barrientes.

Corey Marksman (9-0-1, 7 KOs) defeated Jonathan Perez (41-41, 33 KOs) by knockout in round one in of a lightweight bout scheduled for 6-rounds. A left hook to the body at the 1:44 mark of round one ended the fight.

Jockson Blanco (6-0, 4 KOs) defeated Dante Concepcion (1-2-1) by third round technical knockout in a scheduled 4-round welterweight bout. Conception was down in round two via an overhand right. After a flurry the referee stops the bout at the 2:00 mark of round three giving Blanco a TKO victory,

Carlos De Leon Castro (1-0, 1 KO), the 11-time national amateur champion from Puerto Rico defeated Christian Reed (0-6) by first round knockout in his pro debut in a bout scheduled for 4-round in the super featherweight divison. Reed was down three times in round one. The first knockdown came via left hook to the body. The second knockdown down came via a left hook to the body and head combo. The third knockdown came via an overhand right to the head and the bout was stopped at the 2:18 in round one.

Jonathan Gonzalez (20-0-1, 16 KOs) defeated Edward Ulloa Diaz (14-6, 11 KOs) by seventh round knockout in a scheduled 10-round middleweight bout. Gonzalez was down in round one. Diaz was down in round 6 and was knocked out at the 0:22 mark of round seven.

Yoelvis Gomez (7-1, 6 KOs) defeated Marcelo Bzowski (11-27-4, 4 KOs) by sixth round knockout in a scheduled 6-round middleweight bout. The knockout came at the 2:44 mark of round six via a overhand right to the head.

Jamar Pemberton (7-1, 5 KOs) defeated Luis Florez (26-31, 21 KOs) by unanimous decision in a scheduled 6-ound welterweight bout. Scorecards read 60-54 across the board for Pemberton.

Carlos Lebron (3-1, 3 KOs) defeated Miguel Rebullosa (4-21, 2 KOs) by second round knockout in a scheduled 4-round super bantamweight bout. A right hook to the body ended the bout at the 1:32 mark of round two.