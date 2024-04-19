Jorge Masvidal aims to take Nate Diaz out Kimbo Slice style

Jorge Masvidal has promised to knock Nate Diaz out on June 1 when the pair of UFC legends fight it out in the boxing ring.

Masvidal, who won the BMF belt during his tenure in Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship, has since become a promoter. The 39-year-old ‘Gambred Fighter’ is chasing legacy-enhancing victories and sees beating Diaz in the squared circle as ideal preparation for a run against boxing legends.

“I respect what Nate’s done in his career, but that goes away when we step in that ring. I only have one thing on my mind. I’m going to put an end to this rivalry,” said Masvidal.

“I owe it to this city more than anything to go out with a W and several of them. I’m in a really good place now and have to come back and get those W’s for this place right here. Do or die. I want to take the judges and referees and doctors out of it and leave it up to my hands and get him out of there Kimbo Slice style. Dade County style. These people here want that violence.

“It’s a badge of honor to face someone who’s willing to put it all on the line. That being said, I’m going to end this guy on June 1.

“This BMF belt shows that if you get after it, you can get it done. It doesn’t matter who you are. You just gotta put aside the nonsense.”

The Florida native has plans to face Floyd Mayweather and other former boxers if he gets through Diaz in the summer. Those ambitions hinge on beating a non-boxer who went ten rounds with another in Jake Paul.

Tickets for the live event go on sale today at 10 a.m. PT, with reserved tickets available starting at only $60 plus applicable fees through Ticketmaster.com. Diaz vs. Masvidal headlines a PPV available for purchase at Fanmio.com/PPV and Fanmio.com/DiazVsMasvidal. Fanmio will present “LAST MAN STANDING” in association with Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions.