Ryan Garcia addresses concerns over behavior in New York

Ryan Garcia assured the fans and media he’s one hundred percent tuned in to fight Devin Haney ahead of their clash on Saturday night.

The Golden Boy spoke at the open workout in New York, giving a startlingly blunt interview with DAZN at a packed Gleason’s Gym. The super lightweight contender addressed concerns about his social media activity and behavior amid many question marks over his state of mind.

Several posts on X.com raised alarm bells over the weeks leading up to the Haney headliner. However, the New York State Athletic Commission has evaluated Garcia and cleared him to compete.

Speaking to DAZN, Garcia said: “It’s right in front of your face! How am I going to miss weight? I am just a motherf****r on a mission. I am still here, I am strong, and I am ready to destroy him.

“If Devin doesn’t land face first, I did something wrong. You can’t deny all the work that Derrick and I have put in, either. My technique is better; my hands are up, and my chin is down – what do you all have to say?

“The social media is all just noise! I post something, and then people think I’m crazy. I know what I am doing and am in the middle of a promotional fight.”

He added: “This is the most important fight of my career, and I will not leave without the victory.”

Garcia looked in tremendous shape despite Haney labeling him otherwise earlier in the week. “KingRy” is on course to make 140 pounds after proving to the World Boxing Council that he’s at the check-weight.

The final press conference will lead into Friday’s weigh-in before the fireworks begin at the Barclays Center on Saturday night. Promoter Oscar De La Hoya expects over one million Pay Per View buys for the fight despite a struggle at the ticket office.

Golden Boy Promotions presents Haney vs. Garcia in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

