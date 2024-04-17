Ryan Garcia cleared to fight as TV, promoters, ignore behavior

Ryan Garcia is cleared to fight on Saturday night after revealing the results of an evaluation by the New York State Athletic Commission.

Despite questionable social media behavior and threats, Garcia can trade blows with Devin Haney at Barclays Center. “Kingry” has let loose on X.com for weeks and continues to post content many cannot fathom.

On claims by Jailyne Ojeda that she spurned his advances despite Garcia posting that he was with her, the Golden Boy star responded.

“That ain’t even worth my time, to be honest. Let’s go 4/20 live on DAZN. This is for you, Jailyne.”

On either side of space posts and trying on fashion, the WBC super lightweight title challenger urged fans to dig up dirt on Major League Baseball. The ‘dark web’ search came after Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya were thrown out of a Mets game without throwing the first pitch.

Reports from the stadium suggest Garcia was rejected due to his behavior at the top of the Empire State Building, where he goaded Haney before retaliation. Haney slapped him in the face before Garcia and De La Hoya stated that was exactly what they wanted.

Earlier, Garcia had gotten into it with female world champion Alycia Baumgardner as the pair traded barbs. All the time, promoters of the fight, sanctioning bodies, and TV continue to urge fans to buy tickets and purchase Pay Per Views, ignoring Garcia’s antics.

Despite previously stating he would not engage in an evaluation with the NYSAC, Garcia admitted he had done so this week.

“Just got cleared from the commission to fight after the evaluation and drug test,” said Garcia, a short time after Haney had accused him of being ‘drunk from the night before’ on top of the famous EBS landmark.

The fight goes on, but so does the drama.

