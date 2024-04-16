Devin Haney shoves ‘drunk’ Ryan Garcia amid ‘homicide’ threat

Devin Haney shoved Ryan Garcia at the Empire State Building face-off ahead of their world super lightweight title fight on Saturday night.

“The Dream” reacted to goading by Garcia, who repeatedly called him names as the pair went head-to-head on top of the New York landmark.

Deep Bad blood between the two boxers remains firmly on the surface following weeks of back-and-forth on social media.

After things calmed down, Haney spoke to Fight Hub TV to air controversial thoughts on Garcia’s current state, as he did when the pair met at the press conferences earlier this year.

Devin Haney and Bill Haney threaten Ryan Garcia

“He’s still drunk. I’m going to annihilate him on Saturday night. You are all going to see,” Haney told Fight Hub. “He’s still drunk from last night. The world is going to see me expose this fool.

“This dude is a clown, a fraud, and he’s not the real thing.”

The WBC champion added: “He doesn’t take this seriously. I’m a student of the game and a true professional. I will show it.”

Asked if he’d be furious if he didn’t get the knockout, Haney added: “I’d be upset if I didn’t.”

Father Bill then took the insults to another level, claiming Garcia might not make it out of the fight with his life.

“You will be sentenced, and I’m sending my son to go kill him,” promised Bill. “I don’t care what nobody says. If you don’t want to watch it, and you don’t want to see it, then don’t watch it.

“It was a suicide for him to sign up, and it’s going to be a homicide on April 20th. That’s for all the disrespect.”

Those comments won’t get down well with the WBC, which has already had similar dealings with Deontay Wilder for making threats in the past.

Garcia also promised to take Haney’s life, leaving President Mauricio Sulaiman with a lot to sort out.

