Edwards vs Curiel added to Estrada vs Rodriguez

Sunny Edwards and Adrian Curiel will clash in a 12-round Flyweight battle as the chief support bout for the blockbuster World title clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday June 29, live worldwide on DAZN.

Both men will be looking to bounce back to winning ways and get back to World champion status, and for Edwards (20-1 4 KOs), it’s an immediate return to the state where he met headline star Rodriguez in a unification clash in December.

The Briton faced ‘Bam’ in Glendale with his IBF title on the line against the WBO king, but was stopped in the ninth round of a thrilling battle, leaving the states with a first career defeat. The 28 year old, who also penned a new deal with Matchroom today, will be looking to regain the IBF belt after Bam vacated it to face Estrada, a title that he took from Moruti Mthalane in London in April 2021 and successfully defended four times before facing Rodriguez.

Curiel (24-5-1 5 KOs) moves up in weight after two dramatic World title clashes with Sivenathi Nontshinga. The Mexican challenged the South African in Monte Carlo for the IBF World Light-Flyweight title in November and stunned the champion with a KO of the year contending right hand in the second round to rip the crown away. The pair met again in a rematch in February in Oaxaca, Mexico, but this time it was the former champion that exacted revenge in a thrilling battle with a 10th round stoppage.

“I’m really excited to get the next chapter of my career underway,” said Edwards. “Agreeing another deal with Matchroom which confirms my future here for the foreseeable future.

“With the belief I’ve got in me from the promotional team and the events I’ve been involved in, I know I’m in the right place.

“Me vs Curiel is a hell of a fight. He is a former World Champion, like myself, and we’re both fighting to get back into World title contention.

“I’m going to Arizona again and fighting in front of an even bigger crowd this time, filled with passionate Mexican and American boxing fans. 29 June, I’m looking forward to being back.”

“I have a brand-new opportunity for my career,” said Curiel. “When you lose, you learn, and I will prove it against Edwards on June 29.

“If they want to make it 112lbs we will take it even though this is not my weight, all because I am thirsty for revenge. Viva Mexico!!”

“This is a great fight between two men desperate to get back to the top,” said Hearn. “Sunny was a World champion for a long time and when that feeling goes, you want to get it back as soon as possible, while Adrian only just tasted that for himself for a short time, so both men know that this is a must-win fight to get back into the mix, and comes as the chief support to one of the biggest fights of the year.”

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW AT TICKETMASTER.COM