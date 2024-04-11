Ryan Garcia ‘wouldn’t pay’ the ticket prices for his own fight

Ryan Garcia stated he wouldn’t buy tickets to his fight with Devin Haney if the prices had remained what they were before two decreases.

Top-tier seats for the April 20 clash at Barclay Center in Brooklyn were initially on sale for an eye-watering $500 plus. Garcia complained as soon as they were released, which led to a slight price drop at that time.

However, weeks passed without Golden Boy Promotions giving fans any further slack. That decision not to lower again started a chain reaction that saw thousands of tickets remaining with just two weeks to go.

As Haney and Garcia met the media at the pre-fight-week workouts, the price then dropped significantly to around $180 on average for the back row.

Ryan Garcia on ticket prices for the Haney fight

Garcia was happy, but his comments on the matter would have given Golden Boy cause for concern.

“I think I was a big advocate for lowering the prices. But I think, personally, the prices were very high, and I want everybody to be in the building,” Garcia told FightHype.

“I don’t think many Americans can afford $500, $300 tickets for the top row. I wouldn’t even pay for that, and I have enough money to do it. But I’m not going to pay $500 to be in the top row; that’s crazy.”

Garcia added why those prices would not breed a sellout: “Nobody wants to watch a guy that supposedly can’t crack an egg [Haney].

“We’re not going to underestimate him. He may have power when I step in there, but I don’t know.”

No filter

These latest comments from Garcia align with several other jaw-dropping incidents of the super lightweight star speaking his mind without filter. The whole of the build-up has been laced with Garcia either commenting on social media or in person about subjects a boxer shouldn’t be concerned with weeks from a massive Pay Per View event.

And that’s the main concern for many, that Garcia is not laser-focused on Haney, which seems to be the case from the champion’s perspective.

Haney wasn’t impressed by Garcia’s shape at the workout despite his opponent proving to the World Boxing Council that he weighs just over 146 pounds ten days out from fight night.

The disdain between the pair continues to build into what should be an explosive week of events in New York, which Golden Boy Chairman Oscar De La Hoya will keep his fingers crossed triggers a spate of last-minute ticket sales.

