“$80 for that?” – Haney vs Garcia PPV price adds to ticket woes

An announcement of the Haney vs Garcia PPV price added to earlier woes regarding ticket sales for the forthcoming super lightweight clash.

Upon Golden Boy confirming a ‘loaded lineup,’ reaction to the four-fight bill left a portion of fans voicing their displeasure at what they believe are less-than-impressive additions to the Pay Per View bill. The fact the $69.99 price was revealed shortly beforehand didn’t help matters.

Haney vs Garcia PPV price

Those who subscribe don’t get a break either, leaving many stating the price was actually $80 for the entire Haney vs Garcia event.

The main event features a bad-blood rivalry between undefeated, former undisputed lightweight champion and current WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney and rival Ryan Garcia. World Boxing News reported that That has struggled to shift a significant portion of ticket sales.

Haney vs Garcia will be joined by undefeated super lightweight world title contender Arnold Barboza Jr. The 29-0 star will battle Sean “The Public Nuisance” McComb of Ireland. It’s safe to say the fans were hoping for a more significant name.

Barboza Jr. is coming off an eighth-round knockout victory last January 2024 against Xolisani Ndongeni. Barboza discussed the fight: “Every training session and trial and tribulation has paved the path for this moment. I train like the challenger I am, but I fight like the Champion I will become. Tune in on April 20 on DAZN.”

McComb added: “I’ve been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and now it’s here, I plan to grab it with both hands. Arnold is a great fighter – but so am I. It’s going to be a great fight. Thanks to Golden Boy and my manager, Lee Eaton, for making it happen. April 20, I promise you’ll see the upset!”

Rounding off the card are three more bouts. Bektemir Melikuziev battles the unbeaten Pierre Dibombe. Meanwhile, crowdpleaser John “Scrappy” Ramirez will bid to go 14-0 against Costa Rica’s David Jimenez.

Finally, opening the DAZN PPV, the highly-rated Charles Conwell makes his Golden Boy debut after being formally signed this past February. He will face Nathaniel Gallimore in a ten-round super welterweight contest.

Haney vs Garcia undercard

Reactions included: “$80 for that?” and “Is this Tuesday Night Fights?”

How Golden Boy deals with the two problems facing the Haney vs Garcia show remains to be seen. The PPV price gripes, the undercard, and the tickets only add to the consistent attention Ryan Garcia has gained with his social media activity.

In addition to that, Garcia didn’t want to fight Haney and was against the fight being in New York. It’s been a struggle for promoter Oscar De La Hoya from start to finish.

This latest spotlight won’t halt that negativity.

Golden Boy Promotions presents the event in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN PPV.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

