Devin Haney confirmed for Box Fan Expo on May 4 in Vegas

The Former Undisputed Lightweight Champion and current WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin Haney has confirmed that he will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

Haney will hold a Meet & Greet with his fans at his booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry. The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite.

Haney will make his second appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. Haney will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy at his Devin Haney Promotions “DHP” booth. Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as the “The Dream”.

Devin Haney joins Mia St. John, Edgar Berlanga, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Claressa Shields and Marco Antonio Barrera as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Devin Haney

Devin Haney, widely known as “The Dream,” is an accomplished professional boxer with an undefeated record of 31 wins and has emerged as one of the sport’s most exciting and promising talents today.

The two-division champion left no doubt when he was elected Sports Illustrated 2023 ‘Fighter of the Year.’ Haney’s style is characterized by a unique blend of speed, agility, and ring intelligence, making him a formidable opponent in the super lightweight division.

On December 9, 2023, during his much-anticipated hometown debut at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Haney delivered a masterful performance over Regis Prograis, claiming victory and simultaneously securing his status as a two-division champion in his debut at 140 pounds.

Haney’s success extends beyond his defeat over Prograis, as evidenced by his historic achievement on June 5, 2022. At just 23 years old, Haney boldly pursued his dream of becoming an undisputed world champion.

In a remarkable feat, he attained the title of the youngest undisputed world champion and the first undisputed lightweight world champion in the modern four-belt era by dethroning then-champion George Kambosos.

Haney’s subsequent defense of his undisputed world title, including a successful rematch against Kambosos and a notable victory over 3-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, further solidifies his place among boxing’s elite.

On the business front, Haney is his own promoter under Devin Haney Promotions, which he runs with his father and BWAA’s 2023 Manager of the Year, Bill Haney, putting him in a unique position to control his legacy and career.

Devin Haney is known for his dedication to his community and philanthropic efforts. He actively engages in initiatives that promote youth development and support underprivileged communities, reflecting his commitment to giving back