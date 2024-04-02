Ryan Garcia: “I’m mentally ill, but never said a lie?”

Ryan Garcia has questioned how there are non-believers in his many, many social media comments amid talk of mental health problems.

The Golden Boy star asked: “I’m mentally ill but never said a lie,” as he attempted to justify his words to those who don’t take the advice on board.

Garcia added, “We are in the end times. Jesus is coming,” and “That’s why they are preparing for the end of the world,” in his bid to get his point across.

Ryan Garcia continues social media advice

In his latest bid to convert the masses, Garcia has targeted racism among his many topics discussed. He said: Free my people. The land was stolen. We took it on the chin, and now you underpay immigrants and deny access unless you need them. Have them in the blistering sun and then get rid of them when there is no more use for them. It’s time for change.”

After taking flak from some who decided Garcia was not articulating himself properly, Garcia fired back: “I love black people, and you all hate me. I love white people, and they hate me. I love brown; they hate me.

“But I don’t see color. They hate me. It’s agenda, it’s control. Listen, I’m sorry. It’s the truth. I’m sad, but all I can do is speak.”

One of Garcia’s rivals, George Kambosos Jr., waded in on the conversation by stating the 25-year-old had ‘gone off the rails’ in the build-up to his fight with Devin Haney.

The Australian claims ‘Kingry’ is dabbling in other substances during camp despite several drug tests and denials.

“This is far from the same weird antics. There is a big difference in talking some smack at the presser to promote a stadium fight, which I did very successfully,” said Kambosos when some questioned his mindset before the Haney fight.

“We sold 45,000 in the stadium compared to Ryan, who has gone off the rails, drinking, drugs, and whatever delusional world he’s living in at the moment.”

Haney fight

In contrast to Garcia, Haney is all business and focused solely on boxing. This has led to many making the WBC super lightweight champion the considerable favorite to win.

Odds of +275 for the knockout will be lower by fight night as Garcia aims to avoid a second knockout loss in three fights similar to Rolly Romero’s.

Many believe if Garcia does lose, the Romero encounter will still be on the cards regardless.

Read all articles by WBN and learn more about an experienced and trusted source in the sport.

Follow World Boxing on X.com, Facebook, Instagram, Blue Sky, and Threads.