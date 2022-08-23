Haney vs Kambosos 2 set for Oct 15 at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Devin Haney will defend his undisputed lightweight titles against George Kambosos Jr. in a contracted rematch on October 15.

America’s dream maker and Australia’s emperor are primed for a second showdown to establish ultimate supremacy at 135 pounds.

Haney vs Kambosos 2

Champion Devin “The Dream” Haney heads back Down Under against Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. Sunday afternoon, October 16 local time.

The fight happens at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

Haney and Kambosos first tangled June 5 in Melbourne as a Victoria-record boxing crowd of 41,129 fans packed Marvel Stadium to watch the world’s best lightweights unify the division.

The challenger neutralized Kambosos and earned a clear points verdict to become the undisputed champion.

“George Kambosos is quiet right now like he should have been before our first fight. I wish him a healthy training camp,” Haney said.

“I expect a hungry and determined Kambosos on October 16 in Melbourne.

“But I will be prepared for any adjustment he brings. This fight is a great opportunity to gain more Aussie fans and add to my legacy.”

Special

“Devin Haney is a special fighter, but you can never count out George Kambosos Jr., especially when his most ardent supporters will be in full force,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“These are the two best lightweights in the world, and it will be another memorable event in Melbourne.”

Kambosos said, “I am looking forward to October 16 at Rod Laver Arena, and that’s where I will do my talking. Inside the ring.”

“George Kambosos Jr. is again the hungry challenger, chasing Devin Haney’s belts, with a chance to regain it all on home soil,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment.

“Kambosos-Haney 1 was the Devin Haney show. George will have to fight a completely different fight to get that victory, and he knows it.

“That alone assures an action-packed rematch. The odds are against George. He needs to defy the odds yet again.”

Melbourne

“With almost half of the crowd from the first fight hailing from outside Victoria, we look forward to welcoming boxing fans back to Melbourne to watch what will be an epic rematch,” said Steve Dimopoulos, Victoria’s Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events.

“We’re delivering a spectacular calendar of the biggest and best events – drawing more visitors to Victoria and supporting businesses across the state.”

Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.

Promoted by Top Rank, Devin Haney Promotions, DiBella Entertainment, Ferocious Promotions, Duco Events, and TEG Sport, Haney-Kambosos 2 will feature a world-class undercard and a pumped-up Kambosos hell-bent on revenge.

Tickets to this epic rematch will go on sale on Thursday, August 25, at 10 am AEST via tegsport.com.au.

