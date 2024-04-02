Skip to content
Jimerr Espinosa vs Angel Martinez live on ESPN+ this Saturday

Mexican Junior welterweight standout Jimerr Espinosa looks to regain his career momentum when he takes on Angel Martinez this Saturday, April 6 in the 10-round main event at Sala Urbana in Naucalpan, Mexico.

Espinosa-Martinez and undercard action will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Espinosa (15-2, 14 KOs) is a 26-year-old puncher who went 11-0 with 10 knockouts before a December 2021 defeat against Jonathan Escobedo Martinez. He rebounded with a four-fight knockout streak before an impressive showing against U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson in December.

Espinosa overcame Johnson’s quick counterpunching with overhand rights through eight rounds of action. Johnson earned a split decision victory, as one judge had Espinosa ahead by a round. Martinez (15-3-2, 14 KOs), boasting the same number of knockouts as Espinosa, returns following a unanimous decision loss to David Moreno Potrero last April.

IN OTHER STREAMING ACTION:

Leo Ruiz (13-0, 8 KOs) vs. Oziel Santoyo (16-2-1, 9 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Middleweight

Ernesto Salcedo (15-4, 12 KOs) vs. Agustin Perez (12-3-1, 5 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Featherweight

Vieris Ortega (10-1, 10 KOs) vs. Jorge Villalobos (14-2-3, 8 KOs), 8 Rounds, Junior Bantamweight

Damazion Vanhouter (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Christian Davalos (5-2, 3 KOs), 6 Rounds, Heavyweight

Albert Gonzalez (7-0, 3 KOs) vs. Joel Mora (7-3-4, 5 KOs), 6 Rounds, Featherweight

Alfonso Flores (12-2, 9 KOs) vs. Luis Reyes (4-1-1, 1 KO), 8 Rounds, Super Middleweight

Dominique Francis (14-0, 9 KOs) vs. Uriel Lopez (15-18-1, 7 KOs), 8 Rounds, Featherweights

