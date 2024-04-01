Mia St. John confirmed for Box Fan Expo in Vegas

Former WBC world champion, Mia St. John has confirmed that she will appear at the Seventh Annual Box Fan Expo on Saturday May 4, 2024 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Expo will also coincide with the mega fight between Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia, that will take place later that evening at the T-Mobile Arena.

St. John will hold a Meet & Greet with fans at her booth during the fan event held over the Cinco De Mayo weekend.

The Box Fan Expo is an annual fan event that coincides with some of the sports’ legendary, classic fights in Las Vegas, including Mayweather vs. Maidana II, Mayweather vs. Berto, Canelo vs. Chavez Jr., Canelo vs. GGG II, Canelo vs. Jacobs and Canelo vs. GGG III.

Centered in boxing’s longtime home – Las Vegas – this year’s Expo is a must-do for fight fans coming in for this legendary weekend, with dozens of professional fighters, promoters, and companies involved in the boxing industry.

The Expo is the largest and only Boxing Fan Expo held in the United States.

Tickets to the Box Fan Expo are available at Eventbrite.

St. John will make her fifth appearance at this years’ Expo and will be signing gloves, photos, personal items and memorabilia. St. John will also have merchandise to sell for fans to enjoy. Boxing fans will also have an opportunity to take pictures with this boxing star also known as the “The Knockout”.

St. John joins Edgar Berlanga, Franchón Crews-Dezurn, Roy Jones Jr., Erik Morales, Shawn Porter, Fernando Vargas, Juan Manuel Marquez, Michael Spinks, Claressa Shields and Marco Antonio Barrera as an early commitment to this year’s Box Fan Expo, with more Boxing stars to be announced.

About Mia St. John

Mia St. John is one of the most decorated and famous female professional boxers of all-time. She is the former WBC, IFBA and IBA world champion who gained popularity by appearing on some of the biggest undercards in boxing history that were headlined by Oscar De La Hoya. She also has appeared on the cover of Playboy and appeared on many of the popular talk shows all over the world.

St. John has done countless charity work, creating your own non-profit “El Saber Es Poder” Foundation, which empowers individuals suffering from mental illness, homelessness, addiction and poverty by providing programs to better educate, inform and improve physical and mental health.

St. John program has been a big inspiration to her on a personal level, where she wants to honour her son who passed away in 2014, at the early age of 24. St. John says of her son, “He was the light of my life and I will continue to fight for mental health until I take my very last breath”.

In 2015, Mia was named by CNN, “Mental Health Warrior”, along with eight other inspiring people. Mia continues to speak at Universities, High Schools and Congress about overcoming obstacles. She is currently serving on the board of Step up on second, a national organization serving the homeless and those suffering from mental illness. Her book “Fighting for My Life” A Memoir about a mother’s journey through Loss and Grief is now on bookshelves. Visit miastjohnfoundation.org for more info.