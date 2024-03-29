Manny Pacquiao’s comeback opponents go from bad to worse

Manny Pacquiao continues to make waves regarding an imminent comeback as the 45-year-old continues training for his next fight.

The Filipino legend looks to have lost one opponent but found another, as a former MMA star who a YouTuber knocked out says talks have taken place.

Earlier in the week, Conor Benn’s chances of facing Pacquiao slimmed when the British welterweight saw an appeal over a temporary suspension in the UK overturned. Benn’s future is unclear until a statement underlines whether Benn will be suspended for an indefinite period of time.

Pacquiao was seen shaking hands with the undefeated Londoner in Saudi Arabia, which was a clear ploy to gauge interest in the pair fighting.

If Benn is out, then ex-UFC star Tyron Woodley wants in. The twice-Jake Paul defeated fighter revealed negotiations had been underway for two months.

Manny Pacquiao’s comeback opponent

“Manny Pacquiao, we have been f—king around with these numbers for two months,” said Woodley. “Are we fighting or what!? You are acting like Floyd [Mayweather] and [another YouTuber] itslizing [sic] on clout. SMH.”

Woodley failed to get a response from the eight-weight boxing legend as Pacquiao fans scratched their heads and boxing fans groaned at the notion.

The sport is already fighting back against this kind of event, especially with the Mike Tyson fiasco set to happen in July, subject to licensing.

World Boxing News understands that if it were up to Pacquiao, a full return to professional boxing would be preferred, if only for one fight. Therefore, YouTubers and British fighters with careers under a cloud need not apply.

Spence

And with Errol Spence on the trail for a return, possibly at 150 pounds or above, some scope exists to reignite the pay-per-view that fell apart between 2019 and 2021.

Spence needs an opponent as he eyes a move up to super welterweight to face the winner of Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora or a rematch with Terence Crawford. A battle with Pacquiao would give “The Truth” ample opportunity to see where he’s currently at. The same goes for the “Pac-Man” with what he has left in the locker.

Pacquiao vs Spence was on the menu before and had significant interest. However, with Spence being damaged goods and Pacquiao three years older, it wouldn’t hold the same spark as before.

Whatever happens, it would be far better than the Benn or Woodley fights.

