Precarious Ryan Garcia behavior continues to be monitored

Ryan Garcia’s behavior continues to be monitored as the fighter’s relentless campaign on social media continues.

It’s been almost a month since Garcia began displaying unorthodox behavior [for him], and coincided with the formal announcement of his fight with Devin Haney on April 20.

It’s been suggested that Garcia is doing it all for views and publicity, which could be the case. However, some of the comments and topics raised by Garcia are far beyond the expectation of a 25-year-old young fighter with ambition.

The New York State Athletic Commission has looked into the case and so far resisted attempts to step in. They did ask for a mental evaluation of Garcia, which the boxer flatly denied. Whether that will eventually be forced upon the Golden Boy star remains to be seen.

Ryan Garcia situation

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman assured World Boxing News that his organization was ‘on it’ when asked if they were concerned about Garcia. Around the same time, they released the following information, in which Garcia’s behavior in smoking and drinking alongside his social media activity was labeled ‘scandalous.’

“Another issue of great concern is the consumption of cannabis, commonly known as marijuana, which today is legal in many countries, and especially in some U.S. states.

“This led to WADA, which is the World Anti-Doping Agency, not considering this substance as doping when it is out of competition.

“The consumption of alcohol and marijuana is legal, but this puts the physical integrity of athletes, especially boxers, at considerable risk.

“The issue took on scandalous proportions when the fighter, the king of social networks, Ryan García, uploaded videos while he was smoking during the promotional tour for his fight against Devin Haney.

“This is one of those cases where the legal and the inappropriate collide head-on. There is no doubt that the consumption of alcohol and marijuana generates a very high risk.

“We are working very hard and diligently on this thorny issue. Ryan is a very nice person and has been in the light and often in the dark. Now he has time to shine as he will have the most important fight of his career against WBC super lightweight champion Haney.”

Haney fight

Garcia doesn’t seem in the right frame of mind to be engaging in a fight three weeks from now, that’s for certain. The former world title challenger recently earmarked a red letter date of April 8 for one of his infamous predictions.

With a couple of fighters willing to step in, that may be the date Haney gets a new opponent.

