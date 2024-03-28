Eddie Hearn nails down Dalton Smith after Jose Zepeda KO

Sheffield Super-Lightweight star Dalton Smith has signed a new multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing following his career-best win over three-time World Title challenger Jose Zepeda on Saturday – shown live worldwide on DAZN.

The 27-year-old former amateur sensation, who is trained by his father Grant at the Steel City Gym, captured the vacant WBC Silver Title by stopping Mexican American Zepeda with a brutal body shot in the fifth round that left the former contender reeling on the canvas.

‘Thunder’s’ brilliant win puts him in line for some huge fights in the 140lbs division, with plenty of options on the table for one of the hottest properties in boxing, who has also picked up the British, Commonwealth, English, WBC International Silver and WBA Intercontinental Titles.

A dream fight at Hillsborough, home to his beloved Sheffield Wednesday, remains at the top of Smith’s bucket list, but the STN-managed talent also has dreams of fighting Stateside – with former WBC and WBA World Champion Regis Prograis expressing his desire to face off with the heavy-hitting Brit.

“I’m delighted to extend my contract with Matchroom,” said Smith. “I’ve been with them since my debut and over the years I’ve built a great relationship with Eddie, Frank and all of the team. I really feel like part of the family now. I think I’m going to have a long career with Matchroom; I’m in great hands and I wouldn’t be with anyone better.

“They’re the best for a reason. It would be nice to start my career with them and then also finish it at the end. Alongside STN Sports, who have been outstanding managing my career, I have the team in place that will give me the opportunity to achieve all my dreams.

“The win over Zepeda is going to propel my name up into the rankings, but I knew a few people who were saying that it might have been a fight too soon. Don’t get me wrong, I knew the pressure was on but not many people can rise to the occasion. I knew I had to remain switched on and focused throughout, knowing the performance would materialise.

“This was not a Zepeda who was on the slide. He has only lost at the world level and it is not like he has been beaten easily. He is a world-class fighter and he is proven at the world level. I need that performance to prove that I, too, belong at the world level.

“My number one target is to crack Hillsborough, have a big fight there, but having an away day in America is every fighter’s dream also, I’ve got many years in my career and some great things I want to achieve and going over there to America is definitely on the cards.

“If you look at the 140lbs division, there are some big names and there’s going to be some special nights, I have been a fan of Regis Prograis for a very long time. It would be great to fight him, but there are plenty of options and some big fights to be made. My main goal is to work towards a fight at Hillsborough Stadium. I don’t mind whoever it is against; if it is for a World Title, we will fight them there.”

“I’m delighted to extend our promotional deal with Dalton Smith who I believe is a World Champion in waiting,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “When he produces performances like that against Jose Zepeda, it makes it very easy to do my job.

“After such a special win at the weekend, the next one is going to be even bigger. That is when we can start opening up the top tier of Sheffield Arena, going from 5,000 to 7,000 and then to 9,000 people and that is when you can start thinking about going to Hillsborough Stadium. There’s some huge fights out there for Dalton in the Super-Lightweight division and I’m excited for the next steps.”