Andrew Moloney unfazed by opponent switch for May 11

The opponent has changed, but the stakes are just as high for Australian standout Andrew Moloney. Pedro Guevara will now fight Moloney for the vacant WBC Interim junior bantamweight world title on Sunday, May 12 at RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia.

Guevara replaces former world champion Carlos Cuadras, who was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a torn Achilles suffered in training. Moloney-Guevara will be the co-feature to the vacant IBF lightweight world title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. In other world championship action on the bill, WBA bantamweight world champion Nina Hughes looks to turn back the challenge of one-time world champion Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson.

Promoted by DiBella Entertainment, Top Rank, Ferocious Promotions, TEG Sport and Duco Events, Lomachenko-Kambosos, Moloney-Guevara and Hughes-Johnson will be broadcast in prime time in the United States on Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

“I’m grateful that Top Rank and my team were able to get such a great opponent so quickly and to still be fighting for the WBC Interim world title,” Moloney said. “Guevara has only lost to world champions, and each of his defeats have come by either split or majority decision. I look forward to being the first person to beat him convincingly and making a massive statement.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity. Moloney is a great fighter, but I want the WBC green belt,” Guevara said. “It’s an honor to be part of the Lomachenko-Kambosos event. I’m very grateful to Top Rank, All Star Boxing and Bxstrs Promotions for making this happen. I will not let my Mexican people down.”

Moloney (26-3, 16 KOs) is unbeaten when fighting on Australian soil and looks to continue his climb back up the 115-pound rankings. After suffering a 12th-round stoppage defeat to Junto Nakatani for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title last May, he returned in December with a convincing decision over Judy Flores in Melbourne, Australia.

Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KOs), from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, is a former WBC light flyweight world champion who made two world title defenses in 2015. He challenged Kenshiro Teraji for that title in 2017, dropping a majority decision. Guevara saw his 10-fight winning streak end when he lost a split decision to Cuadras last November for the WBC Interim junior bantamweight world title. In February, he outlasted Lamberto Macias via 10-round decision in Mazatlán.

In other undercard action, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, knockout sensation Imam Khataev (6-0, 6 KOs) steps up against Ričards Bolotņiks (20-7-1, 8 KOs). Khataev, who trains in Sydney, Australia, earned a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. As a professional, he has yet to be pushed past the third round.

Two action-packed heavyweight fights, which will take place after the main event, have been added to the card. Lucas “Big Daddy” Browne (31-5, 27 KOs) returns to Australian soil to face New Zealand’s Hemi Ahio (21-1, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder. The last time Browne fought in Australia, he shocked Junior Fa with a first-round knockout on the first Kambosos-Devin Haney card in Melbourne.

And, in an all-Australian 10-rounder, Faiga Opelu (16-4-2, 12 KOs) will battle former amateur standout Joe Goodall (10-2-1, 9 KOs). Opelu hopes to notch his second straight win, while Goodall looks to rebound from last November’s stoppage defeat to Nigerian knockout artist Efe Ajagba.

Lomachenko-Kambosos, Moloney-Guevara and Hughes-Johnson final tickets including ringside hospitality on sale now at Ticketek.