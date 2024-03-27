Manny Pacquiao opponent dealt a blow over drugs fail suspension

Manny Pacquiao’s potential next opponent has been dealt a blow following the loss of an appeal over a temporary suspension for a failed drug test.

Benn failed twice for clomiphene in the run-up to his clash with Chris Eubank Jr. He cited contamination for both despite being separate tests months apart.

The WBC also added fuel to the fire by stating they thought Benn’s consumption of eggs was the culprit. However, this was never proven, and the WBC has since been criticized for its policy of not having a zero-tolerance stance on several boxers who failed tests.

British Boxing Board of Control Secretary Robert Smith oversaw a temporary suspension with the UK Anti-Doping Agency until Benn was thoroughly investigated. Benn appealed to the National Anti-Doping Panel and won a reprieve against the ban.

Conor Benn’ shouldn’t be fighting’

At the time, Smith didn’t believe Benn should be boxing despite the fighter’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, wanting him to continue his career outside the UK.

“Although it’s a sport, we don’t deal with teams, we deal with individuals. And sometimes people look after themselves rather than the sport in general, which is slightly disappointing,” Smith told talkSPORT.

“I understand why they do it. But no, I don’t think he should be boxing. Personally, I don’t think he should be boxing until this matter is cleared.

“Hopefully, that’ll be done as soon as possible,” he added.

Campaigning twice in the States on a Texas license, Benn remained defiant that he did nothing wrong.

‘Cleared’

“I’m willing to spend every last penny I have and fight to the death to prove my innocence,” he told Good Morning Britain earlier this year. “My name matters more to me than anything else.

“Fighting is fighting, but your name stands forever. So, for me, it’s been hard and challenging, but I’ve got a good team around me.

“There are many things I’ve gone through in my life, but this is probably one of the worst things. I wouldn’t wish this upon my worst enemy.”

Fans, even those from Benn’s home country, had disagreed with Benn’s notion that he was ever cleared to box.

“He’s not been cleared. Do your research,” said one reaction to the interview. Another added: “His team successfully argued UKAD had no jurisdiction over a VADA test- That’s not cleared. He failed two tests, and UKAD is appealing. Facts would be nice.”

A third stated: “Cleared” is a bit of a stretch. Still, there was no explanation for the failed tests, choosing to hunt for loopholes instead. Still not done enough to get his license back with BBBofC.”

All in all, Benn faces another fight to clear his name as the BBBofC’s reasoning for wanting him suspended is reinstated. This means Benn must show evidence of why the drug was in his system or face a total ban from UKAD.

Manny Pacquiao fight

It’s not yet clear whether Benn’s temporary ban is reactivated. However, Benn’s ongoing defiance against any ruling probably won’t stop him from fighting elsewhere.

The Pacquiao fight could still happen in Saudi Arabia unless UKAD imposes a lengthy punishment that other licensing bodies worldwide cannot ignore.

Benn met Pacquiao in The Kingdom earlier this month to drum up support for a welterweight battle. Pacquiao, who hasn’t fought since 2021 and is without a win since 2019, is now 45.

