‘Looked sus’ – Ryan Garcia questions Baltimore bridge collapse

Ryan Garcia has commented on the Baltimore Bridge collapse by adding another conspiracy theory to his ongoing list.

Garcia stated the Dali ship crash ‘looked sus in a way,’ leading many of his followers to conclude something untoward must have gone on.

A large section of the Baltimore Francis Scott Key Bridge fell into the icy water yesterday morning after the Dali tanker disabled one of the main trusses holding up the crossing.

Twenty people were feared missing, and at least six are dead following the horrific incident, which was captured on camera from several angles.

After viewing the slowed-down footage and that of full speed, Garcia made his opinion on what may have transpired.

Ryan Garcia on Baltimore bridge collapse

“First off, I send my condolences to the people affected in this tragedy,” said Garcia. “Some things come to my mind when seeing this.

“How long before they realized the boat had lost all control? Did they try to warn people on the radio?

“Could they not try to anchor the ship down? How many people were on that ship, and why didn’t they try to get off the boat before it crashed, like jumping into the water?

He added: “The bridge collapsed fairly fast and looked sus in a way due to the matter it collapsed. All speculation, but my heart goes out to the people who are injured and affected by this tragedy.”

To answer one of Garcia’s questions, the ship’s personnel would be trained to know they are safer on the boat. Plus, jumping into freezing water would be the very last resort.

Of the six confirmed who died so far, it’s believed all of them froze to death after spending too much time submerged.

Garcia’s comments come on the back of him offering free plastic surgery to women amid his bid to become President of the United States at 25.

On April 20, Garcia will enter the ring against the dangerous Devin Haney. He really should be much more worried about that.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of Phil Jay.

