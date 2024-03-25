Hughie Fury, 29, to end 30-month boxing absence on April 20

Hughie Fury will return to the heavyweight ranks on April 20 as the 29-year-old looks to get back into title contention.

Fury, a former world title challenger who once targeted Mike Tyson’s Youngest World Champion Record, has been out for almost two and a half years.

His last outing was against Christian Hammer in October 2021 at Newcastle Arena. Tyson Fury’s cousin ended the fight in five rounds.

Hughie Fury returns

The six-foot-six-inch 26-3 puncher new returns on a GBM Sports show entitled ‘Coming Of Age’ at the Magna Centre in Rotherham.

A tough heavyweight from one of the most renowned fighting lineages. Hughie won the respect of fans when he challenged Joseph Parker in September 2017. Fury lost via majority decision in a fight much closer from ringside than many saw from afar.

Since then, Fury has stepped up in class twice and lost against seasoned operators Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin.

Illnesses like ‘acne conglobate’ and long covid have since kept Hughie out of the ring. Now, he is back and ready to return to big-time boxing. Amazingly, still only 29 years of age, Fury will reignite his quest to become a world champion by fighting next month and on May 11.

Shakiel Thompson

Promoter Izzy Asif’s star signing, Shakiel Thompson, will top the show after committing his long-term future to GBM Sports. He takes on a tough test in Vladimir Georgiev for fringe middleweight titles in a huge step up on his quest to become world champion.

The bill also features Nicola Hopewell vs. Gemma Ruegg, Tiernan Bradley, Kieran Molloy, Harvey Lambert, Red Johnson, Naphtali Nembhard, and Michael Likalu.

Heavyweight prospect Arlo Stephens makes his debut alongside Calvin Moyo, Murtaza Nadeem, and Taz Khan.

Asif said: “This is the best show we’ve delivered to date. It’s ‘Coming Of Age’ for many of our fighters and for us as a promotion.

“We’ve got two huge title fights, heavyweight action with the return of Hughie Fury, and some of our star signings in Tiernan Bradley and Kieran Molloy making their GBM debuts.

“Our first show outside of South Yorkshire was a huge success – but it’s great to be coming home and delivering another huge night of boxing.”

The event will be broadcast LIVE and FREE exclusively on talkSPORT’s official YouTube Boxing Channel.

