Boxing Results: Rikiishi beats Magnesi / Peralta tops Mchunu

Masanori Rikiishi and Yamil Peralta enjoyed victories on Friday on separate continents and performed distinguishedly.

On Friday at the Palazzetto Romboli in Colleferro, Italy, Japanese star Rikiishi won the World Boxing Council Silver super featherweight title by TKO over brave Italian Michael Magnesi.

Rikiishi vs Magnesi

The first two-thirds of the fight was dominated by Magnesi, with excellent waist movement and powerful blows that reached his Japanese rival. In the tenth round, there was a critical turning point, as both exchanged blows in the center of the ring, with Magnesi showing significant fatigue. Masanori warily took advantage of the weariness.

From there, Rikiishi dominated but did not launch into a meaningless pursuit. Instead, he attacked with the economy of precision, without wasting blows.#

Magnesi was knocked down hard in the twelfth round with a combination of punches. Although he courageously managed to get back to his feet, it was a matter of time.

The Japanese fighter continued relentlessly punishing him, forcing Referee Hector Afu to stop the fight.

Peralta vs Mchunu

Yamil Peralta, the Argentine and WBC International cruiserweight champion, defeated Thabiso Mchunu by a split decision over ten rounds. Peralta won the World Boxing Council Silver Cruiserweight title at the Olive Convention Center in Durban, South Africa.

The first half was balanced and counter-balanced in equal measure with alternating and fluctuating dominance. But as the rounds clocked up and ticked by, Peralta’s most precise and decisive blows came.

Eventually, he pressed the action for a slight majority. The Judges scored 97-93 for Peralta, 97-93 for Mchunu, and 96-94 for Peralta.

