Thabiso Mchunu vs Yamil Peralta for WBC silver on March 22

On March 22 at the Olive Convention Center in Durban, South Africa, local fighter Thabiso Mchunu (23-6-0, 13 KO’S) will face Argentine Yamil Alberto Peralta (16-1-0, 9 KO’S) for the vacant Silver cruiserweigh title of the World Boxing Council.

What makes Mchunu’s fight against Peralta more interesting is that both warriors are highly ranked. The 35-year-old South African is ranked third by the WBC, while his 32-year-old opponent is ranked fourth.

“Last year I had a year to forget, since I did not have a single fight in all of 2023. So, I am very happy to start this one with a fight. One promise I make to my fans is that the WBC belt will not leave South Africa.

“I want to take advantage of this opportunity and thank Mvelo Boxing Promotion for presenting me with this great chance to fight for another high-level title. I’m hard at training. “I have enough experience to know that it will not be an easy fight.”

Peralta, who comes to this fight after having knocked out Guillermo Ruben Andino in the 4th round in July of last year, pertinently commented:

“I have shown in the past that I can compete anywhere in the world. I will not be intimidated by fighting away from home. I have a mission, which is to win this title. I understand that it won’t be easy, but I will fight a great fight to win that night.”

It`s presented by Mvelo Boxing Promotion in association with the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Sports and Recreation, Durban Department of Tourism. The event will be broadcast live on SABC Sport.