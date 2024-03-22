Pryce Taylor 3-0 after basketball to boxing switch

Brooklyn heavyweight Pryce Taylor (3-0, 2 KOs) has successfully transitioned from basketball to boxing. The 27-year-old prospect is on the rise as an undefeated prizefighter.

Taylor said he brought his legs from the courts into the ring. He first dunked a ball when he was in eighth grade, four inches shorter than the 6’ 4” Taylor is today. Pryce admits missing basketball but quickly notes that he could still play, not necessarily on a team, because he’s not in basketball shape anymore. “I’m in boxing shape,” he proudly noted.

A decorated U.S. amateur boxer, highlighted by his two New York Golden Gloves Championship titles, Taylor was also a four-time runner-up in USA National Championships, including one to Joshua Edwards, who has qualified to represent as a super heavyweight for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Last year, Taylor had seven wins fighting for New York in the Team Combat League (TCL), which is a one-round, team format competition. Technically-speaking, the wins are not part of his professional boxing record. Taylor has benefited from that experience and will be competing this season as well.

Taylor played basketball for one season at Corning Community College in upstate New York. “I stopped playing basketball six years ago,” Taylor said. “I’ve had 60 fights (amateurs, pros and TCL) and believe the best boxers get there with sparring experience. So, I’ve been getting a lot of experience. I have a good skill set and know what I need to do in the ring.

“My mindset is to do what other boxers don’t do. All boxers learn the basics, but everything they want to throw, I already throw myself, and I know how to counter there’s. Anything they throw I’m able to defend.”

Taylor has been placed on the fast track by his manager, New York City-based attorney Keith Sullivan, who has discovered that it’s not easy finding suitable opponents for Taylor, who because of his size, amateur pedigree and participating in the TCL, is much more advanced than his three pro fights may indicate.

Another invaluable part of Taylor’s development is sparring established heavyweights such as Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller, Otto Wallin, Vladyslav Sirenko, and Brandon Glanton to name a few of the more notables.

Taylor made his pro debut last December, stopping Mike Diorio in the opening round, followed January 27 with the exact same result versus Gabriel Aguilar Costa. In his most recent action in March, Taylor went the distance for the first time as a pro, pitching a four-round shutout for a unanimous decision against Antonio Torres (4-1), 40-36 three times.

(L-R) – Head trainer Benny Roman, Pryce Taylor & manager Keith Sullivan (photo courtesy of Sullivan Management)

In his last fight, held at Sony Hall, Taylor came out to the ring and paraded around the ring afterwards with an Irish flag draped around his massive shoulders (see above picture).

“Keith (Sullivan) knew there would be a lot of Irish fans there to watch an Irish fighter (Emmet Brennan) fighting after me,” Taylor explained. “He figured it was a good way to engage the large Irish crowd, so he draped me in the Irish tri-color flag. He was right, the Irish in attendance absolutely loved it, and I made some more fans.”

Basketball loss is boxing’s gain; Pryce Taylor is a legitimate prospect with tremendous upside.

