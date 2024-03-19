Savage image personifies boxing as Ray Moylette retires a winner

‘Sugar’ Ray Moylette retired from boxing over the weekend, leaving one final stunning image to strike a chord with boxing fans.

Moylette, 33, ended his seven-year career victoriously as he defeated Argentinian Reuquen Arce via a close decision, having survived a second-round knockdown.

The crowd at the TF Royal in Castlebar got just as emotional as Moylette after the Islandeady man rallied in the second half of the fight to secure win number fourteen.

Ray Moylette retires a winner

After his final fight, Moylette said: “Thank you to my team and all who made this night happen. Thank you to everyone who came and supported me on the biggest stage of them all.

“The fight was tough. I needed your support more than ever. We found a way to win together. Thank you. The memories will last forever.”

Speaking to World Boxing News, Moylette added: “I just want to give a special mention to Michael Ofo, the Promoter [of the event] or ‘Magic’ as we call him.

“This was his first promotion under the banner Platform Sport. He made all this happen and gave me the opportunity to fight at home one last time. It was every fighter’s dream.”

Stunning image sums up a career

Having spent a lot of his career in the United States, it was fitting that Moylette was able to bow out in Ireland. However, having posted images from the event, there was a lasting photograph to shock and please fans equally.

Captured by Dan Sheridan at ringside, the image sees Moylette launching blood-filled saliva into the corner bucket. Perfectly timed, the snap will be a freeze-frame for Moylette to keepsake.

The photo encapsulates the sport’s dangers and the internal turmoil accompanying every boxer who takes heavy shots to the head and body.

It unearths the fact injuries are not just external for fighters. Moylette undoubtedly knew he’d been in a fight and didn’t shy away from admitting it.

WBN would like to wish Ray Moylette all the best in the future.

