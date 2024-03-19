Mike Tyson needed a cane after Jones fight, Jake Paul ‘shameless’

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson used a cane to walk just two years ago after facing Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition.

The New Yorker was in a bad way as he fought the effects of sciatica on his back. Now, he faces YouTuber Jake Paul as he approaches his sixties.

For his part in the event, Paul was branded ‘a shameless individual’ by one fan who opposes the notion of Tyson getting back in the ring.

Tyson had a bad time with aches and pains after the Jones Jr. clash in 2020. However, the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ says he’s healed.

That famous phrase ‘I broke my back – spinal,’ uttered to Jim Gray during the second part of his boxing career, was unimaginably true and reared its head again.

Mike Tyson needed treatment on his back

The former undisputed champ had problems with his back for many years, which he stated on his podcast were healed thanks to a miracle doctor.

Dr. Abhinav Gautam joined Tyson to chat about his symptoms and curing what was a debilitating injury.

“Mike has a very famous case of something called ‘failed back surgery syndrome.’ – So you had famously told the world that, in one of your last fights, you were basically fighting with a broken back.”

Tyson said, “People thought I was really playing, but I did.”

Gautam added: “That chronic wear and tear resulted in some nerve damage. You had an operation. I’m not sure if it helped you at the beginning?”

Tyson responded: “No, it never helped. I had a cage in my back. But I guess for a while, it did because I fought with it.

“I guess it did for a while, but the wear and tear just wore it down.”

Spell in a wheelchair

Gautam said, “Before I met you, I saw a photograph of you in a wheelchair in November last year. Serendipity brought us together. I’m just humbled and happy that the procedure has worked so well for you, and you’re not in pain anymore.”

In addition, Tyson gave Gautam the ultimate praise.

“It’s a miracle as I didn’t know what was going to happen with my life. I was scared I was going to be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life.

“Things go through your mind with your health, especially when your back hurts. You get so discouraged. When your back hurts, you think there’s nothing I can do and feel useless.”

That’s all good and well, but the fact Tyson fought Jones over eight rounds in an exhibition and then couldn’t walk properly is a worrying sign. It’s something the Texas Boxing Commission will have to take into account.

Tyson looks good in his ten-second video clips, but that’s a long way off a potential ten-times three-minute round boxing match with a 27-year-old.

