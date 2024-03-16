FBI, CIA surveillance claims as Ryan Garcia’s socials disappear

Golden Boy boxer Ryan Garcia is a notable absence from social media after another concerning and lengthy night on his channels.

Garcia began posting manically for hours on end, culminating in the fighter threatening to drop an entire bottle of NyQuil to help him sleep. Before that, some stated they noticed Garcia was losing followers in real time and made suggestions that something untoward was happening to his accounts.

According to his fans, Garcia has been silenced by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Ryan Garcia in surveillance claim

“Wow, Ryan Garcia is LIVE on Instagram right now, and the FBI and CIA are removing viewers as we speak. You can watch this clip in real-time and listen to what he is saying,” said one.

Another added: “Boxer Ryan Garcia today said on Instagram that he would like to run for President. He would give everyone one million dollars and continues to claim the FBI and CIA are after him.”

Fellow professionals and the media continue to worry about Garcia’s mindset as he goes into a massive event scheduled for April 20.

To ease the concerns, promoter Oscar De La Hoya assured fans that Garcia was joking when speaking to FightHub TV this week.

“That’s his style, that’s his way,” assured De La Hoya when speaking to Marco Villegas. “I don’t talk to him every single day.

“From what I’ve seen when he’s in the gym, he’s looking sharp. He’s looking ready, and he’s looking fit.

“I’ll never forget that time when he told me he’s going to do ‘the biggest troll in the world.’ I don’t know what that means, but I guess he did it.”

Not many are buying that, though. Garcia looks manic at times and cannot control his social media patterns. Many times, he’s promised to remove himself from his channels, but only to reappear a short time later.

Then he promised only to talk boxing before going off on several other tangents. Ex-world champion Ishe Smith dismissed talk of Garcia doing it for promotional purposes.

“This isn’t selling the fight. Something is wrong with dude,” said the former Floyd Mayweather fighter.

Social media removed

All of Garcia’s socials have since been deleted. Meanwhile, the New York State Athletic Commission has since asked for an evaluation of Garcia before allowing him to fight Devin Haney on April 20.

Haney vs Garcia remains in serious jeopardy after two exhausting weeks. The fact De La Hoya doesn’t recognize this is concerning in itself.

