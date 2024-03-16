Bryce Mills gaining traction after fifteenth pro victory

Rising super lightweight Bryce Mills (15-1, 5 KOs) added another impressive win to his record earlier this month, emerging victorious with a unanimous decision against

Gerffred Ngayot (6-2, 5 KOs) in a thrilling bout held at the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The judges’ scorecards read 58-56, and 60-54 twice, affirming Mills’ superiority throughout the fight.

The event, promoted by Top Rank, drew a sizable crowd, with Mills selling close to 1,000 tickets, a testament to his growing popularity and status as one of the biggest stars on the east coast boxing scene. The fight was streamed live exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+, allowing fans nationwide to witness Mills’ triumphant performance.

“I’m getting better with each fight, and I couldn’t have achieved this without the growing support from my fans in Syracuse,” stated Mills as he expressed gratitude for the support from his hometown of Syracuse. Their energy and encouragement fuel my determination to succeed.”

“I’m happy with the progress Bryce is making,” said Amer Abdallah, Mills’ advisor. “He won the National SilverGloves with less than 5 amateur boxing fights and continues to increase his boxing IQ. He has a great team, and is dedicated to the sport. Not only is he becoming a household name on the East Coast, but making a statement on a national level. The future is bright for Bryce.”

“I’ve already started training and I’m back in the gym working hard,” concluded Mills. “I want to prove to myself that I belong with all the other top prospects in the super lightweight division. I’m on a mission to show everyone that I’m not just a ticket seller, but that I can compete with the elites.”