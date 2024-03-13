Ryan Garcia sends message to John Cena over Oscars segment

Ryan Garcia sent a message to WWE superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena after his segment at the 96th Academy Awards.

Cena appeared on stage wearing nothing but a tiny piece of cloth covering his person as he presented the Award for Best Costume. The presentation was one of the most talked-about incidents from this year’s ceremony.

Garcia, who has been vocal in his beliefs on the ‘elites’ of society, urged Cena to ‘come to Jesus’ after reminding him that children may have watched the show.

Ryan Garcia on John Cena

The Golden Boy fighter, who is locked into facing Devin Haney on April 20, said: “Oh no, oh no, you can’t see me,” reciting Cena’s famous catchphrase. “Oh yes, we quite do. Oh no, oh no, you don’t know that everyone is laughing. They are only laughing while I’m screaming.

“Children are watching. Why oh why? Oh yeah, that’s right, your master told you so. Come to Jesus.”

He added: “Big rumble, big tumble. Sad to see the place of stars shaken up across the boulevards. Heartache, heartbreak, don’t forget to roll the dice. Even that place won’t turn out nice.

“Beware the times, it’s coming.”

Before the Cena remarks, Garcia had commented on Francis Ngannou facing Anthony Joshua in a boxing match. The statement comes after the former UFC heavyweight champion was blasted out in two rounds.

Ngannou was knocked out with one punch and down for two minutes or more after AJ planted his feet and took an almighty swing in Saudi Arabia.

“Let this be a big warning to MMA fighters! Stop coming to boxing. It will only get worse. It’s more even if we go to your sport! Over, one punch!

“Sending healing prayers to Francis! Your bravery and guts should be commendable. Congratulations, Anthony Joshua.”

Garcia continues to cause a stir surrounding his next fight with a spate of comments and live chats that raise eyebrows among his peers and beyond.

The fact his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, has yet to address his fighter’s behavior is a stunning representation of where boxing is at the moment. The mental health of boxers is shelved in favor of going through with a contracted fight to keep TV networks happy.

Wild accusations aimed at Hollywood, plus further claims that stand a world away from training to fight for a world title, are not seen as ideal preparation for someone like Devin Haney.

A shift in focus is needed as Haney waits to fend off his latest challenger.

