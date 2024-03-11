Muhammad Ali to join Mike Tyson in WWE Hall of Fame

Muhammad Ali will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 following fellow heavyweight legend Mike Tyson, WWE has confirmed.

Ali joins following his appearances at Wrestlemania I and previous fight with WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki, “The Greatest” gets the same honor bestowed on Tyson in 2012.

WWE said: “One of the most iconic figures in sports history, the three-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion and Olympic gold medalist was known around the world for his charisma, his confidence, and his ability to back it up inside the ropes.

Muhammad Ali in the WWE Hall of Fame

“Known simply as “The Greatest,” Ali’s influence transcended sports as his work as an activist, artist, and personality established him as one of the most renowned figures in the entire world.

“Although best known as a boxer, Ali greatly impacted the sports entertainment world.”

They continued: “On June 26, 1976, Ali competed in “The War of the Worlds,” an exhibition match against WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki inside the Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan.

“The match, which was competed under specific rules, resulted in a 15-round draw in front of 32,000 fans in the crowd. The bout was also broadcast on closed-circuit television to nearly 33,000 fans inside Shea Stadium in Queens, New York.

“The event was a huge success and brought countless new fans to the industry while being viewed as a precursor to modern mixed martial arts. Both Ali and Inoki became friends after the event, and Inoki even used Ali’s theme music and catchphrases as his own.”

Wrestlemania

On his appearance at WWE’s first-ever Wrestlemania and induction at the 40th edition, WWE concluded: “After retiring from the boxing ring with a career record of 56-5 with 37 knockouts, Ali returned to the squared circle where he served as the special guest referee for the inaugural WrestleMania in 1984 during the main event between Hulk Hogan & Mr. T and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

“Ali’s defining moment in the match came when he punched Piper with his signature right hand – a move that restored order to the bout.

“Ali sadly passed away on June 3, 2016, at 74, but his legacy as one of the greatest athletes persists, and his work to modernize and globalize professional wrestling helped seamlessly blend the world of sports and entertainment.”

Ali will be inducted alongside The US Express of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham. Plus, there is the current ‘Wise Man’ of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, and Women’s Legend Bull Nakano.

