Oscar De La Hoya in “WWE” dig at Floyd Mayweather as pro return is set

July 23rd, 2021

Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya had another dig at Floyd Mayweather as the “Golden Boy” confirmed his professional comeback.

De La Hoya enters the ring as a fully-fledged boxer on September 11 after shunning the chance to fight exhibition-style.

As his return was outlined through a Triller Fight Night offering in the fall, De La Hoya clearly showed that Mayweather’s recent offering wasn’t to his liking.

Mayweather drew with a YouTuber in a non-professional contest. De La Hoya has since moved away from something similar against Vitor Belfort.

“This isn’t that WWE theatrics we’ve seen in boxing lately,” De La Hoya stated, clearly referencing his nemesis Mayweather. “This is the real deal,” he added.

“This is a real fight with real knockouts for a real win. It’s not to be missed as I’m in better shape than I was 15 years ago.”

In a clash that will take place just one week before Canelo Alvarez takes the true Mexican holiday weekend, De La Hoya was happy to take some of that spotlight from his old fighter.

“I’m very excited to announce my comeback against Vitor Belfort at STAPLES Center on Saturday, September 11, in a mega-event celebrating Mexican Independence Day.

TRILLER

“Triller Fight Club and My team have been working together to bring the most epic event boxing have seen in a long time.

“I decided if I was coming back, it was for real, none of this exhibition stuff.”

“It’s truly an honor to be able to announce this highly anticipated event featuring the return to the boxing ring of Oscar De La Hoya against MMA legend Vitor Belfort on Saturday, September 11,” said Triller Fight Club’s Ryan Kavanaugh.

“The STAPLES Center, one of the premier sports and entertainment venues in the world. It is the perfect location for this fight.

“We’re excited to return there for another monumental night of boxing,” he concluded.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA TROUBLES

De La Hoya vs. Belfort is another example of the road boxing is currently heading down. One many inside the sport don’t see as being a long-lasting fad.

Seeing boxing royalty coming back at 46 and 47 to the ring after so many years away will catch up with an unlucky legend at some point.

The veteran will be out to make sure it’s not him. This is despite worries over his long-term fitness after years of personal troubles.