‘Mike Tyson is 60 years old, smokes daily, and uses a wheelchair!”

The reaction to Jake Paul facing Mike Tyson reached a predictable crescendo when the pair announced a deal with Netflix for July 20.

Paul and Tyson will meet despite a 30-year-plus age difference in a ‘fight’ that will be available to over 260 million subscribers. Depending on what information you seek out, it’s either a terrible idea, or it will be the most-watched boxing event ever.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who once promoted Paul, gave his reaction to Tyson making a second comeback in his twilight years. Tyson had previously broken into the Pay Per View top ten with an exhibition draw against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul reaction

Hearn said: “I love boxing, so for me, it’s incredibly sad—Tyson’s nearly 60. But I get it. A lot of people will tune in. Netflix is a huge platform; they can do a lot in the sport. But that fight for real lovers of boxing, it’s sad to see.”

Former world champion Ishe Smith added: “Mike Tyson smokes weed every day. He’s almost 60 years old and almost eligible for Medicare. Bruh, come on.”

Although some involved in the sport saw what the event represented, bonafide boxing fans were entirely against the idea of Tyson taking any further punches at 58.

“This scumbag [Paul] lost his first actual fight against someone who isn’t even a good boxer, barely a professional. He then went on to fight a zombified Nate Diaz, a below-bottom-level boxer in Andre August, and a literal Uber Driver. Now he’s signed to fight a 60-year-old Mike Tyson,” said AJ Duxche.

Another added: “Woke up to hear that Jake Paul is going to box a nearly 60-year-old Mike Tyson on Netflix. How did influencer boxing ever get to this point?”

Other comments included: “Mike Tyson is almost 60. He will fight some Disney Channel 20-year-old guy in the summer.” Others said, “Mike Tyson is almost 60 years old. Shame, shame, shame,” and “Mike Tyson is almost 60 years old guy. Fight someone remotely your age who is good at boxing.”

A final one reminded the audience about Tyson needing a wheelchair for a back ailment two years ago.

“Mike Tyson is a 57-year-old man who suffers from Sciatica, a nerve condition that requires him to use a wheelchair and a walking cane at times. Everyone involved in making this fight happen should be ashamed of themselves.”

Tyson is still a threat

Sifting through the rest, one post stood out.

“Mike Tyson, even at nearly 60, is still one of the most dangerous men on planet earth. Jake Paul is, at best, an okay-ish amateur boxer who has likely paid opponents to take falls.

“This will either be a fake fight or the first televised execution in American history.”

Another warned Paul: “You don’t wanna fight a man like Tyson at any age.”

Whatever you make of the event, there’s no putting the genie back in that bottle.

