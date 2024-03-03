‘Future heavyweight champ’ suffers fourth KO in fifth straight loss

A fighter once labeled a ‘future heavyweight champion’ as he bulldozed through the ranks has suffered a stunning fifth straight defeat.

Adam Kownacki, who Al Haymon signed at Premier Boxing Champions, got knocked out in the first round on Saturday night. Fighting in his descendants’ native Poland for the first time, Kownacki was obliterated by Kacper Meyna.

The loss extends a career capitulation by Kownacki after his demise began with a knockout defeat to Robert Helenius in March 2020.

Heavyweight challenger

Amazingly, after beating Chris Arreola in 2019, Kownacki was 20-0 with 15 knockouts. He was participating on Pay Per View cards and being primed to challenge Deontay Wilder for the WBC title.

Even before his return to Poland, Kownacki’s career already was in tatters.

Back-to-back losses against Robert Helenius on either side of the pandemic were followed up in 2022 by a points defeat against Ali Eren Demirezen. Joe Cusumano then added to that by stopping Kownacki in eight last year.

Kownacki sought to resurrect his career by signing a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing. He even enlisted ‘Sugar Hill’ Steward as his head trainer until everything went wrong again.

Predictions Kownacki would be mixing it with the big names in the division have since looked eyebrow-raising at best. Those who tipped Kownacki as a possible world ruler didn’t bank on the worst capitulation imaginable.

The demise of Adam Kownacki

What might have happened if Kownacki had faced Wilder before ‘The Bronze Bomber’ lost two fights against Tyson Fury is no longer a wonder.

There aren’t many heavyweights who can claim such a contrasting record, especially being signed to such a significant company and then suffering a spate of defeats in a row.

Four of those coming by knockout should be a fair indication that Kownacki should retire. He’s got nothing left to prove at 34.

Once embarking on a four-fight winning run with victories over Iago Kiladze, Charles Martin, Gerald Washington, and Arreola, there could be a horror story to tell in the future for Kownacki.

Something must have happened somewhere along the way for a once top heavyweight contender, rated in the top five, to blow out his career in three years completely.

Whoever has Kowancki’s ear should give him sound advice that taking any more punches wouldn’t be the best idea for him.

