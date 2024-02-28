What was Eddie Hearn doing at the Haney vs Garcia presser?

Eddie Hearn showed up at the New York Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia press conference for no obvious reason.

Hearn, who has worked with Haney but is not his promoter, was front and center as “The Dream” traded barbs in the ‘Big Apple.’

However, the Matchroom boss speaking about the fight as a figurehead caused some confusion.

Why was Eddie Hearn at the Haney vs. Garcia press conference?

One said: “Eddie Hearn has nothing to do with Garcia vs Haney, and DAZN is throwing him “crumbs.” Hearn is desperate!”

Another added: “What was he doing there?”

Fight Hub’s Marcos asked: “Eddie brings good promotion. But it is weird that he’s there if he has nothing to do with the fight.”

It later emerged that Garcia said he ‘didn’t know’ if Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing was involved in the fight. Haney, when pressed on the subject, said they were not.

Oscar De La Hoya told the MMA Hour: “Eddie Hearn has absolutely nothing to do with Haney vs Garcia,” further questioning his presence.

At the press conference, Hearn answered questions, did interviews, and gave his take on the fight. Afterward, Hearn was filmed being mobbed by Ryan Garcia fans.

A look at the official poster shows that Matchroom is on there, so what the others don’t understand about that is up for debate.

DAZN may have asked Hearn to host the press conference. Who knows?

This One Counts

Once Hearn had sat down, De La Hoya gave his take on what is a win or bust fight for his fighter, Ryan Garcia.

“This is the weight class to watch. This is the fight to watch, the best fighting the best. When I started Golden Boy, my vision was to have the best fight the best; we’re here now. I’m super excited because when you build a star, you must fight in New York,” said the former world champion.

“If you guys didn’t know, they fought six times already in the amateur. They’re three and three, so this one does count. This fight here is like they say – for all the marbles. This fight is to see who the best fighter in the 140-pound division.”

Golden Boy Promotions presents the fight in association with Haney Promotions, KingRy Promotions, and Matchroom Boxing. The mega-event will occur at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, April 20, exclusively live on DAZN PPV.

Haney vs. Garcia is a 12-round fight for the WBC Super Lightweight World Championship. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.

