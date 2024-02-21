Viddal Riley targets world title after extending BOXXER stay

Viddal Riley has signed a long-term contract extension to commit his future to BOXXER and Sky Sports. The rising cruiserweight star joined BOXXER in 2021 and has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in a thriving domestic division.

The 26-year-old captured the English Cruiserweight Title with a shut-out points victory over Nathan Quarless last September and is set to face his toughest career test as he steps up to face former British Champion Mikael Lawal as part of BOXXER’s bumper ‘Bad Blood’ bill on Sunday, March 31st at The O2 in London.

“My aim is to become world champion and with BOXXER and Sky Sports I know I’m in the right place to make that happen,” said Riley. “I’ve got a great team around me and a huge platform to showcase my skills.

“Winning the English Title is just the start. I want to work my way up to be British, European, and then World champion. We’ve only just started and there’s an exciting road ahead. I can’t wait to continue my journey with BOXXER and Sky Sports.”

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “We’re delighted that Viddal has signed a long-term contract extension. He is without a doubt one of the most talented and marketable fighters this country has produced. In the next 12 months, we are going to see him rise from English to World level. The sky’s the limit for Viddal and there’s nowhere better for him to be than with BOXXER on Sky Sports.”

An amateur standout, Riley was an eight-time national champion. He won silver at the 2013 European Junior Championship and represented Team GB at the 2014 Youth Olympic before turning pro with Mayweather Promotions in 2018.

Riley’s first fight under the BOXXER promotional banner was on the Amir Khan vs Kell Brook undercard on February 19th, 2022, where the Hackney-born fighter scored a unanimous points win against Willbeforce Shihepo.

Four stoppage victories followed as Riley continued to impress with wins over Jone Valau, Ross McGuigan and Anees Taj twice to set up his successful English Title challenge.

Riley has built a huge following online. His YouTube channel has over 1.2million subscribers. Outside of the ring, the multi-talented fighter releases his own mixtapes and music videos and has a clothing line dropping soon labelled ‘Livin’ Sports By RIL’.